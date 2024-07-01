Kit NA Brewing Launches Program to Encourage Connection and Share the Joy of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer This Summer

PORTLAND, Maine, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit NA Brewing, an award-winning non-alcoholic beer beverage brand, is proud to announce the launch of its summer program, "Have A Kit, Share A Kit." The "Have A Kit, Share A Kit" program encourages individuals to have a beer that is true to them and to share that experience with friends and loved ones all summer long.

For the months of July and August, consumers are provided the unique opportunity to purchase a 6-pack or 12-pack of Kit NA Brewing's non-alcoholic Blonde, Wheat, or Hazy IPA beer, and receive an additional 6-pack or 12-pack to share with friends and family, completely free of charge. Staying true to the brand's commitment to authenticity and community, this initiative encourages consumers who want to enjoy the complex flavors and memorable social aspects of beer without the alcohol, to embrace life's moments with a beer that requires no excuses. "Have A Kit, Share A Kit" invites consumers to not only fully enjoy the beer, but also to create shared memories and connections with friends and family over these experiences.

Kit's Director of Marketing, Jayme Brown, comments: "We believe that everyone deserves to have a beer in a way that's true to them. Unapologetically. With no "buts." And that having a beer isn't merely drinking one; it is experiencing one. With people you care about. In moments you're immersed in. With "Have A Kit, Share A Kit," we want to encourage our customers to share that joy with the people that matter most to them."

The "Have A Kit, Share A Kit" program will be implemented through digital campaigns and digital coupons that are redeemable at any retailer nationwide. Consumers can also buy & share Kit through a loyalty and referral program on Kit's website, e-commerce promotions including Amazon, direct-to-consumer channels, and Instacart, as well as at special events throughout the summer.

For more information on Kit NA Brewing, please visit https://www.kitna.beer/ . Follow Kit on Facebook and Instagram at @kitnabrewing, and join the newsletter to be the first to know about programs, future collaborations, and updates.

About Kit NA Brewing:

Kit NA Brewing, founded in 2021 by co-founders Rob Barrett and Will Fisher, makes 6x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: Blonde, Wheat, and Hazy IPA, Kit NA Brewing's mission is to offer high-quality craft beer without the buzz, that does not compromise on taste or quality. #HaveAKit

Jayme Brown

2077492474

[email protected]

