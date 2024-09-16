Kit NA Brewing Launches 'Under Your Own Influence Sober October' Campaign

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit NA Brewing, a leading non-alcoholic craft beer brand, is excited to announce the launch of its 'Under Your Own Influence Sober October' program. A quarter of Americans participated in Dry January this year, and 'Under Your Own Influence Sober October' is the perfect opportunity to engage with that mindful audience. Kit invites consumers to engage in this dry month, take a break from alcohol, and embrace the idea of being under your own influence.

Under Own Influence Sober October with Kit

October is more than just a month—it's an opportunity to reset, recharge, and prepare for the approaching holiday season ahead. With Kit's 'Under Your Own Influence Sober October' campaign, Kit NA Brewing is encouraging individuals to engage in Sober October with a beer that is true to them, and without compromising on personal preferences. Whether it's for a night, a week, or the entire month, Kit's non-alcoholic beers are the perfect companion on this dry journey.

"Our Sober October campaign is all about encouraging people to take a mindful break from alcohol and focus on personal growth in a way that's both enjoyable and rewarding. It is all about being under your own influence! Said Jayme Brown, Director of Marketing at Kit NA Brewing.

The "Under Your Own Influence Sober October" campaign will live at retail via point of sale, as well as digitally. To add an extra layer of excitement, Kit NA Brewing is offering consumers the chance to win an awesome October giveaway. Consumers can enter to win a YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler, packed with Kit's award-winning and crushable non-alcoholic beers…empowering the winner to continue their dry month journey well past October.

How to Enter:

Visit the Kit Non-Alc Giveaway page: Under Your Own Influence Sober October Sweeps. Submit your name and email to secure entry. Earn bonus entries by referring friends, visiting Kit's website, and following Kit on Instagram.

The giveaway sweepstakes ends on October 31, 2024.

For more information about the 'Under Your Own Influence Sober October' campaign and to enter the giveaway, please visit kitna.beer.

About Kit NA Brewing:

Kit NA Brewing, founded in 2021 by co-founders Rob Barrett and Will Fisher, makes 6x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: Blonde, Wheat, and Hazy IPA, Kit NA Brewing's mission is to offer high-quality craft beer without the buzz, that does not compromise on taste or quality. #HaveAKit

Media Contact:

Jayme Brown

[email protected]

207-749-2474

