Kitchen & Bath Business Innovator Award Issue Names Design By Intent's SwapAble® Shower Chair Bathroom Product of The Year

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBB's (Kitchen & Bath Business) October issue featured the 2020 Product Innovator Awards. A panel of judges included esteemed industry professionals. SwapAble® from Design By Intent®, an E&T Horizons brand, was chosen as the bathroom product of the year. E&T Horizons, a small certified woman owned enterprise, won this prestigious award against many well-established Fortune 500 household brands.

New shower safety chair is ideal for the Aging in Place market. Provides a stunning combination of safety, beauty, comfort, and versatility. The only shower chair that can be interchanged with functional components such as grab bars, towel bars, and shelves. This makes it flexible for use for both disability and non-disability use. Ideal for both residential and commercial use. Design By Intent SwapAble shower seat provides unsurpassed combination of safety, beauty, and design elegance. It is the only safety shower chair that can be removed and replaced with functional components such as grab bars, shelves, and towel racks. This provides concurrent use for both disability and non-disability uses. Modern contemporary bath shower seat. Provides stunning combination of safety, beauty, comfort, and flexibility. Ideal for use in multi-generation households and Aging in Place market. Shower chairs provide increased safety in one of the most accident prone areas of the home. Allows planning ahead for the inevitable transition to aging in the home gracefully, and in style.

SwapAble® is perfect for the Aging in Place market. Aging baby boomers now desire to stay in their homes if possible. This requires accommodations for safety throughout their homes. Builders, architects, interior designers, remodelers, and developers will be able to utilize the function and design of this product, to meet currently unaddressed customer needs for both residential, multifamily, commercial, and retirement living. See it in action at https://youtu.be/9ydnSMKIuXM

The bathroom and shower are the most accident-prone areas of the home. It has been estimated by the CDC that over 235,000 people visit the emergency room each year due to slips and falls in the bathroom and shower. The CDC also estimates that 28% of Americans over the age of 18 have some form of disability. Safety in the shower is a universal need regardless of a person's physical abilities, or age.

The SwapAble® shower seat provides both beauty and safety. The bathroom has become a central design showcase in residential and commercial designs. Affluent seniors are looking for luxury products to complement their contemporary showers and bathrooms. Design by Intent® is filling that need with stunning contemporary industrial designs that also increase safety. The products come in dove white, and ebony gray to coordinate with modern decors.

ABOUT DESIGN BY INTENT®

Design By Intent® is focused on providing attractive and stylish shower and bathroom furniture and safety aids. The majority of handicap shower seating, and bathroom safety products have a very utilitarian, institutional, and medical feel to them. The Design By Intent® Innovato line of handicap shower chairs are stylish, aerodynamic, sleek, and have a designer feel to them. The SwapAble® line is the most flexible and modular shower safety family in existence. It provides for dedicated installation or interchanging components between handicap and non-handicap users. In addition it is the only shower chair where an individual can prepare for their future Aging in Place needs by installing a small mini-shelf (great for shaving legs in the shower), which at any point in the future can be interchanged with the mounted foldaway shower seat.

ABOUT E&T HORIZONS

E&T Horizons, a certified WBENC women's business enterprise, provides modern bathroom and shower furniture and accessories that are safe and functional, as well as beautiful and elegant. The company's newest brand, DesignByIntent®, has searched the world over for bathroom and shower furniture that sets a new benchmark for the fusion of design, beauty, and functionality. DesignByIntent® is the exclusive North American distributor of Pellet, a sixty-year-old French company specializing in bathroom safety products. Both companies have a mission to provide products that are both elegant and functional. E&T Horizons provides a full range of solid teak bathroom and shower furniture through its other leading brands – DecoTeak®, EcoDecors® and CoastalVogue®. For more information, call 888-965-0070, contact [email protected] or visit www.DecoTeak.com.

