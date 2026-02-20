Kitchen and Rail Announces Grand Opening of Golden Valley Location

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen and Rail will officially open its Golden Valley location on Monday, February 23, marking the second restaurant for the locally owned concept that first opened in Eagan in 2022.

The new restaurant is located in the former Mort's Deli space in the Golden Valley Shopping Center and will bring the full Kitchen and Rail menu to the west metro, including the Famous Filet Mignon Sandwich, Nana's Meatballs, the restaurant's full cocktail program, and its proprietary wine label, Victorio's.

Golden Valley will also introduce something new for the brand: weekday lunch service, offering with a full lunch menu designed for business meetings, quick bites, or long lunches, as well as a beautiful private event space available for reservations.

In a nod to the building's history as Mort's Deli, Kitchen and Rail will also feature "The MORT" on its menu. The New York–style sandwich pays tribute to the former neighborhood staple with a half-pound of pastrami stacked high on caraway rye with stone-ground mustard.

Kitchen and Rail's original Eagan location was named Best New Restaurant in the Twin Cities by readers of Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine in 2023 and quickly became one of the metro's most sought-after reservations.

For founder Victor Salamone, the Golden Valley opening is personal.

"When you grow up in restaurants, you don't think about scale. You think about survival. My dad's restaurant in Milwaukee was everything to our family. I learned that consistency is what keeps the lights on.

That's why Nana's meatballs are on the menu. They're a reminder of where we started.

Golden Valley has a lot of pride in its local spots, and we're proud to join them. If we can become part of someone's weekly lunch rotation or their regular bar seat, that's success to me."

The Golden Valley Shopping Center, recently acquired by Paster Properties, is undergoing revitalization, with Kitchen and Rail positioned as one of the center's cornerstone dining destinations.

Kitchen and Rail Golden Valley opens to the public for lunch and dinner beginning Monday, February 23rd.

