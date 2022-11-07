Kitchen Appliances Market Size to Grow by USD 41.91 Bn, Growing Demand for Premium and Innovative Smart Kitchen Appliances to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Appliances Market by Application, Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kitchen Appliances Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing demand for premium and innovative smart kitchen appliances is driving the market growth. Growing innovation and technological advances have led to a change in consumer preferences, thus propelling the demand for innovative products. Customers prefer eco-friendly appliances that have a user-friendly interface and can perform tasks with minimum energy. This has compelled vendors to focus on R&D and innovation. The market has witnessed product innovations in terms of features, technology, performance, and design. Customers are increasingly spending on premium kitchen appliances, which has encouraged vendors to invest in innovative raw materials and technologies. They are focusing on pricing strategies to increase their profit margins. These factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are expected to challenge the global kitchen appliances market growth. The price of household appliances, such as kitchen appliances, depends on labor costs, manufacturing costs, transportation costs, raw materials costs, and marketing costs. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials impact the price of products. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the global kitchen appliances market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The kitchen appliances market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are investing in building infrastructure that is suitable for manufacturing and testing smart kitchen appliances. They are focusing on technology for innovating products as well as on brand building and brand equity. Vendors differentiate themselves based on regulatory compliance, quality, and innovation. The regulatory compliance differentiation among vendors is high. The market has witnessed high competition, coupled with the availability of local and counterfeit products and high regulatory control. The price differentiation among vendors is medium, as the price of products varies based on product features.

Market Segmentation

The kitchen appliances market report is segmented by application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for kitchen appliances in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Dacor Inc.

Fisher and Paykel Appliances Inc.

General Electric Co

Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd.

Groupe SEB

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

KitchenAid Corp USA

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kutchina Home Makers Pvt. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Miele and Cie. KG

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smeg Spa

Whirlpool Corp.

Kitchen Appliances Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Dacor Inc., Fisher and Paykel Appliances Inc., General Electric Co, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KitchenAid Corp USA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Kutchina Home Makers Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

