Kitchen Blockers Named Official Lensless Eyewear Partner of DUPR

KING CITY, ON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Blockers, the first-in-its-category lensless protective eyewear designed specifically for pickleball, is proud to announce its partnership with DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating), becoming the official lensless eyewear partner of the world's premier pickleball rating system. This collaboration between two profoundly impactful pickleball organizations highlights a shared commitment to elevating player experience, safety, and performance in the fastest-growing sport in America and beyond.

"Every match matters in pickleball, and every player's safety matters just as much." Post this Kitchen Blockers - Changing The Face Of Pickleball

DUPR is the trusted global standard for pickleball ratings, used by thousands of leagues, tours, federations, and clubs worldwide. Its dynamic rating system unifies the sport across age, gender, and geography, ensuring fairness and consistency for players everywhere. With recent landmark agreements, including becoming the exclusive rating system for USA Pickleball-owned events, DUPR continues to strengthen competitive integrity and create a clearer, more connected pathway for athletes.

Kitchen Blockers joins this mission by addressing one of the sport's most pressing needs: eye safety. Known for its innovative lensless design, Kitchen Blockers delivers maximum protection using military grade materials, without compromising visibility or comfort. Together, DUPR and Kitchen Blockers aim to 'Change the Face of Pickleball' by promoting smart, preventative measures that protect players at every level, from recreational enthusiasts to elite competitors.

"Every match matters in pickleball, and every player's safety matters just as much," said Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR. "Partnering with Kitchen Blockers allows us to reinforce that commitment. As we unify the sport under one trusted rating system, we're also helping ensure players can compete confidently and safely."

"We created Kitchen Blockers to make safety stylish and accessible for all pickleballers," said Brad Robins, co-founder of Kitchen Blockers. "Now, teaming up with DUPR, we're thrilled to take awareness and protection to the next level with an organization whose mission aligns with our own."

As part of the partnership, Kitchen Blockers will activate at DUPR-affiliated events and tournaments, offering players education on eye safety and exclusive access to its signature lensless eyewear. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in unifying the sport's competitive framework while prioritizing player well-being.

About Kitchen Blockers

Founded by Brad Robins and Dave Katz, Kitchen Blockers is redefining pickleball safety with its innovative lensless eyewear, designed for ultimate protection and playability. With a mission to 'Play Safe. Stay Safe.', Kitchen Blockers empowers players to protect their vision without sacrificing style or performance.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. Its dynamic rating system evaluates all players on a 2.000–8.000 scale, creating a universal language for pickleball competition. Learn more at https://www.dupr.com.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kitchen Blockers