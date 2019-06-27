Kitchen Brains® adds global KB360 deployments and third-party integrators

STRATFORD, Conn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Brains, the leading provider of IoT connectivity and control systems for commercial kitchens, has released QPM v4.1, which includes batch tag printing capabilities and welcomes Winston Industries to a growing list of third-party integrators to the KB360™ ecosystem. Now deployed in more than 10 countries, QPM is one of the KB360™ applications for the Smart Commercial Kitchen® and the most accurate closed-loop production management system in the foodservice industry.

According to Chris Johnson of Collins Foods Europe, "We are committed to simplifying the daily operations of our restaurants. We firmly believe QPM empowers our teams to keep product availability and waste in balance, while providing clarity to our mission through clear reporting on freshness, availability and waste of the items we sell. The addition of the printer enables us to save CAPEX and the U/I is simple and intuitive. After just two weeks of testing, we decided to roll out the printer to our remaining QPM sites and include it in the standard Collins' package for all future sites and conversions."

Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains commented, "Our goal is to make kitchens smarter, while ensuring an excellent guest experience. Strengthening the network effect with third party integrations like Winston Industries, and adding new capabilities in other parts of a restaurant's operations, provides ever increasing value to all stakeholders."

With KB360's IoT ecosystem, comprised of edge computing, wireless connectivity devices for legacy controls from (FAST.)® and other OEM's, in-store and cloud layer API's to leading POS and BOH systems, QPM continually provides detailed operational, monitoring and system data. This actionable information enables kitchen crews to know what to cook, how much to cook, when to cook it and when to discard expired product. The result is food that is always hot, fresh and available, leading to more happy customers and a bigger bottom line.

About Kitchen Brains

Kitchen Brains, now in its 50th year, is the global leader in the development and deployment of innovative controllers, timers, sensors and IoT solutions for commercial kitchens that increase sales, drive down costs, ensure product availability, deliver consistent quality and elevate the guest experience.

