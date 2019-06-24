Kitchen Brains® appoints Anna Brechoteau Director of IoT Enterprise Solutions

STRATFORD, Conn., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Brains, a leading provider of IoT connectivity and control systems for commercial kitchens, announces the appointment of Anna Brechoteau as Director of IoT Enterprise Solutions.

Located in Dallas, Anna will support Kitchen Brains growing customer base, while advancing the worldwide expansion and implementation of QPM360, the Quality Production Management Module in the KB360TM suite of connected kitchen applications.

Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains commented, "Our industry is focused on increasing adoption of real IoT solutions, which positively impacts the guest experience, increases transaction value and frequency, speeds throughput, ensures product availability and reduces costs with equipment diagnostics and condition-based monitoring. Kitchen Brains unique domain expertise, stretching from in-store embedded process controls through connectivity to mobile and cloud, enables our customers to leverage the entire end-to-end IoT ecosystem benefiting operator and consumer alike.

"Anna's significant global restaurant technology experience complements the recent hires of Dan Piroli, former SVP of Point Six Wireless, and Dave Jendal, former VP of Engineering and Technical Services at Standex. We welcome Anna, as we continue to execute our strategy of adding third-party integrators, building out our in-store and cloud API layers, and growing our customer support teams."

Anna has over 30 years of global experience in operations, IT, training and kitchen automation. During her extensive career at YUM!, Anna held various positions where her responsibilities included providing technology leadership and strategic direction across all YUM! brands, specifying and negotiating multi-million dollar global contracts, transitioning 750 restaurants in Mexico from franchise to corporate ownership, applying English-Spanish bilingual skills to lead the implementation and training on new POS systems throughout Mexico, and developing the IT strategy in China to support corporate goals. Most recently, Anna held an international leadership role with Panasonic and, just prior to this, a global management position with NCR.

Kitchen Brains, now in its 50th year, is the global leader in the development and deployment of innovative controllers, timers, sensors and software solutions for commercial kitchens that increase sales, drive down costs, ensure product availability, deliver consistent quality and elevate the guest experience. KB360TM is Kitchen Brains 4th generation, cloud-based, IOT solution that optimizes product availability, eliminates paper processes to improve food safety and compliance, and enables remote management of multiple locations from any connected device.

