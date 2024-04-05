Kitchen Brains Empowers Appliance OEMs with MoH™ Innovation: Liz Spina Joins the Team

STRATFORD, Conn., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Brains, a leading innovator in embedded controls and design-engineer-build services for next-generation smart appliances, announced the appointment of Liz Spina as Business Development Manager. This strategic move reinforces Kitchen Brains' unwavering dedication to empowering Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the commercial kitchen space and driving the future of Middle of House™ (MoH) connected kitchen technology.

"At Kitchen Brains, we're committed to equipping the MoH with the best possible technology," says Christian Koether, CEO. "That's why our strategy centers on partnering with leading appliance OEMs and enabling Korrect Technology in every appliance. By working together, we can ensure restaurants have the Korrect Kitchens they need to succeed."

Spina brings experience and a proven history of success to Kitchen Brains. Her extensive background working with OEMs in the fast-paced manufacturing automation sector positions her to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by appliance OEMs. Throughout her career, Spina has consistently exceeded expectations helping OEMs optimize production and differentiate their equipment through innovation." This dedication to results, coupled with her strong engineering background (B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Syracuse University), makes her an asset to the Kitchen Brains team and clientele.

"I am thrilled to join the Kitchen Brains team where we foster a culture of technical industry leadership and customer excellence," says Liz Spina. "As we know, the commercial kitchen is rapidly evolving as major market shifts continue to drive kitchen appliances to work more efficiently, while maintaining exceptional quality standards. Those who are not innovating will be left behind. Delivering tangible results to OEM partners based on their business roadmap is my top priority. The success of our OEMs is the success of Kitchen Brains."

Liz Spina's engineering experience enables her to serve OEMs at the highest level and drive their businesses to the future. Through a collaborative approach, she leverages a consultative strategy to identify specific roadblocks and craft solutions that will empower OEMs to deliver innovative technology, streamline production and potentially reduce inventory costs. Liz's focus is on propelling OEM success through increased appliance sales.

Kitchen Brains remains committed to being a trusted partner for OEMs navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of commercial kitchen technology. Spina's addition to the team further strengthens this commitment and positions both Kitchen Brains and its OEM partners for unparalleled success. Learn more: www.KitchenBrains.com.

