Kitchen Collection Is Closing 160 Stores Across The US!

Oct 18, 2019, 11:31 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Collection is now offering deep discounts at their 160 retail stores after the announcement was made earlier this week to close the retail business by the end of 2019. The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. Retail store closing sales are being conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources.

Kitchen Collection customers can now take advantage of additional discounts off the already low ticketed prices on all merchandise including bakeware, cookware, small appliances, marble and ceramics, gadgets for every kitchen task, the best of As Seen on TV and more. Store fixtures will also be for sale during the closing sale process.

Benjamin Nortman, CEO of Hilco Merchant Resources, said, "Kitchen Collection shoppers will be amazed not only by the incredible savings, but also by the great selections available at the closing sale. Iconic brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Nordic Ware, Anchor Hocking, Wusthof and Lodge, plus Hamilton Beach exclusive offerings and Kitchen Collection's own private label are included in this closing sale. We encourage consumers to shop early and take advantage of these offers as we enter into the holiday shopping season."

Visit www.kitchencollection.com throughout the closing sale for the latest updates and discount information. A full list of closing locations is attached, and you can also find the store near you at: www.kitchencollection.com/stores-kitchen-collection.php

About Kitchen Collection

The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. Kitchen Collection stores sell bakeware, cookware, small appliances, gadgets and other items. Numerous well-known housewares brands provide a vibrant assortment of products in one location. Kitchen Collection is a subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.  Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.  Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com),  as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com).  Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Kitchen Collection - 160 Closing Locations

 Store #

 Name

 Mall Name

 Address

 City

 State

Zip

32

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 2601 S. McKenzie St.

 Foley

 AL

36535

230

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlet Shops of Grand River

 6200 Grand River Blvd East

 Leeds

 AL

35094

88

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets of Little Rock

 11201 Bass Pro Parkway

 Little Rock

 AR

72210

49

 Kitchen Collection

 Phoenix Premium Outlets

 4976 Premium Outlets Way

 Chandler

 AZ

85226

198

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 6800 N 95th Ave.

 Glendale

 AZ

85305

312

 Kitchen Collection

 Tucson Premium Outlets

 6401 West Marana Center Blvd

 Tucson

 AZ

85742

153

 Kitchen Collection

 Viejas Outlet Center

 5003 Willows Rd.

 Alpine

 CA

91901

318

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlets at Tejon

 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy.

 Arvin

 CA

93203

143

 Kitchen Collection

 Folsom Premium Outlets

 13000 Folsom Blvd.

 Folsom

 CA

95630

80

 Kitchen Collection

 Gilroy Premium Outlets

 8555 San Ysidro Avenue

 Gilroy

 CA

95020

113

 Kitchen Collection

 Pismo Beach Premium Outlets

 333 Five Cities Dr.

 Pismo Beach

 CA

93449

16

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets at San Clemente

 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa

 San Clemente

 CA

92672

136

 Kitchen Collection

 Tulare Outlets

 1457 Retherford St.

 Tulare

 CA

93274

316

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlets

 455 Trolley Line Blvd.

 Mashantucket

 CT

06338

133

 Kitchen Collection

 Westbrook Outlets

 314 Flat Rock Place

 Westbrook

 CT

06498

123

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 4565 Highway 1

 Rehoboth Beach

 DE

19971

128

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlets

 1100 Cornerstone Blvd.

 Daytona Beach

 FL

32117

76

 Kitchen Collection

 Silver Sands Premium Outlets

 10406 Emerald Coast Pkwy W.

 Destin

 FL

32550

124

 Kitchen Collection

 Ellenton Premium Outlets

 5131 A Factory Shops Blvd.

 Ellenton

 FL

34222

192

 Kitchen Collection

 Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace

 250 East Palm Dr.

 Florida City

 FL

33034

85

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 20350 Summerlin Road

 Fort Myers

 FL

33908

7

 Kitchen Collection

 Tampa Premium Outlets

 2398 Grand Cypress Dr.,

 Lutz

 FL

33559

254

 Kitchen Collection

 Melbourne Square

 1700 West New Haven Ave.

 Melbourne

 FL

32904

73

 Kitchen Collection

 Orlando Premium Outlets

 4959 International Drive

 Orlando

 FL

32819

139

 Kitchen Collection

 St. Augustine Outlets

 500 Outlet Mall Boulevard

 St. Augustine

 FL

32084

65

 Kitchen Collection

 St. Augustine Premium Outlets

 2700 State Road 16

 St. Augustine

 FL

32092

93

 Kitchen Collection

 Lake Sumter Landing

 1043 Canal Street

 The Villages

 FL

32162

40

 Kitchen Collection

 Vero Beach Outlets

 1747 94th Drive 

 Vero Beach

 FL

32966

309

 Kitchen Collection

 Palm Beach Outlets

 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

 Wes Palm Beach

 FL

33401

181

 Kitchen Collection

 Calhoun Premium Outlets

 455 Belwood Rd.

 Calhoun

 GA

30701

79

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.

 Commerce

 GA

30529

114

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 1000 Tanger Dr.

 Locust Grove

 GA

30248

313

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlets Savannah

 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd.

 Pooler

 GA

31322

171

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

 915 Ridgewalk Parkway

 Woodstock

 GA

30188

8

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets of Des Moines

 523 Bass Pro Dr. NW

 Altoona

 IA

50009

218

 Kitchen Collection

 Kennedy Mall

 555 J.F.Kennedy Blvd.

 Dubuque

 IA

52002

6

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets at Williamsburg

 1991 O'Donnell Rd

 Williamsburg

 IA

52361

176

 Kitchen Collection

 Chicago Premium Outlets

 1650 Premium Outlets Blvd.

 Aurora

 IL

60502

105

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 1011 East Southline Rd.

 Tuscola

 IL

61953

48

 Kitchen Collection

 Edinburgh Premium Outlets

 11881 N. Executive Drive

 Edinburgh

 IN

46124

36

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlet Shoppes At Fremont

 655 W. State Rd. 120  

 Fremont

 IN

46737

824

 Kitchen Collection

 Tippecanoe Mall

 2415 Sagamore Parkway  

 Lafayette

 IN

47905

20

 Kitchen Collection

 Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets

 601 Wabash Street 

 Michigan City

 IN

46360

249

 Kitchen Collection

 Muncie Mall

 3501 Granville Ave.

 Muncie

 IN

47303

837

 Kitchen Collection

 Greenwood Mall

 2625 Scottsville Road

 Bowling Green

 KY

42104

221

 Kitchen Collection

 Kentucky Oaks Mall

 5101 Hinkleville Rd.

 Paducah

 KY

42001

50

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

 1155 Buck Creek Rd.

 Simpsonville

 KY

40067

180

 Kitchen Collection

 Louisiana Boardwalk

 605 Boardwalk Blvd.

 Bossier

 LA

71111

4

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 2200 Tanger Blvd, 

 Gonzales

 LA

70737

37

 Kitchen Collection

 VF Outlet

 800 Factory Outlet Drive 

 Iowa

 LA

70647

195

 Kitchen Collection

 Lee Premium Outlets

 130 Premium Outlets Blvd.

 Lee

 MA

01238

303

 Kitchen Collection

 Clarksburg Premium Outlets

 22705 Clarksburg Road

 Clarksburg

 MD

20871

78

 Kitchen Collection

 Hagerstown Premium Outlets

 495 Premium Outlet Blvd. 

 Hagerstown

 MD

21740

28

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 12741 Ocean Gateway

 Ocean City

 MD

21842

179

 Kitchen Collection

 Queenstown Premium Outlets

 434 Outlet Center Drive 

 Queenstown

 MD

21658

21

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center II

 360 US Rte 1

 Kittery

 ME

03904

115

 Kitchen Collection

 Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

 4340 Baldwin Rd.

 Auburn Hills

 MI

48326

14

 Kitchen Collection

 Birch Run Premium Outlets

 12245 South Beyer Rd. 

 Birch Run

 MI

48415

39

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 350 84th Street SW

 Byron Center

 MI

49315

145

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 1475 North Burkhart Rd.

 Howell

 MI

48843

17

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 2990 Cook Rd.

 West Branch

 MI

48661

159

 Kitchen Collection

 Albertsville Premium Outlets

 6415 Labeaux Avenue NE

 Albertville

 MN

55301

30

 Kitchen Collection

 Twin Cities Premium Outlets

 3905 Eagan Outlets Parkway

 Eagan

 MN

55122

288

 Kitchen Collection

 River Hills Mall

 1850 Adams St.

 Mankato

 MN

56001

72

 Kitchen Collection

 Medford Outlet Center

 6750 W. Frontage Rd.

 Medford

 MN

55049

81

 Kitchen Collection

 North Branch Outlets

 38500 Tanger Dr.

 North Branch

 MN

55056

29

 Kitchen Collection

 Factory Merchants of Branson

 4350 Gretna Road

 Branson

 MO

65616

110

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 300 Tanger Blvd.

 Branson

 MO

65616

310

 Kitchen Collection

 St.Louis Premium Outlets

 18533 Outlet Blvd.

 Chesterfield

 MO

63005

165

 Kitchen Collection

 The Mall

 2020 Evergreen Parkway

 Lebanon

 MO

65536

97

 Kitchen Collection

 Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores

 100 Outlet Dr.

 Miner

 MO

63801

23

 Kitchen Collection

 Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace

 4540 Osage Beach Parkway 

 Osage Beach

 MO

65065

132

 Kitchen Collection

 Gulfport Premium Outlets

 10615 Factory Shops Blvd.

 Gulfport

 MS

39503

58

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets of Mississippi

 200 Bass Pro Drive

 Pearl

 MS

39208

172

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlets Southaven

 5205 Airways Blvd.,

 Southaven

 MS

38671

68

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets at Vicksburg

 4000 S Frontage Road

 Vicksburg

 MS

39180

311

 Kitchen Collection

 Asheville Outlets

 800 Brevard Road

 Asheville

 NC

28806

47

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Shoppes on the Parkway 

 US Highway 321

 Blowing Rock

 NC

28605

24

 Kitchen Collection

 Charlotte Premium Outlets

 5518 New Fashion Way

 Charlotte

 NC

28217

11

 Kitchen Collection

 Concord Mills 

 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.

 Concord

 NC

28027

314

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Factory Outlet Center

 4000 Arrowhead Blvd.

 Mebane

 NC

27302

168

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Mall

 7100 South Croatan Hwy.

 Nags Head

 NC

27959

90

 Kitchen Collection

 Carolina Premium Outlets

 1025 Outlet Center Dr.

 Smithfield

 NC

27577

12

 Kitchen Collection

 Nebraska Crossing Outlets

 21311 Nebraska Crossing Dr. 

 Gretna

 NE

68028

196

 Kitchen Collection

 Merrimack Premium Outlets

 80 Premium Outlets Blvd.

 Merrimack

 NH

03054

22

 Kitchen Collection

 Settlers' Green Outlet Village 

 9 Settlers' Green

 North Conway

 NH

03860

106

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 120 Laconia Rd.

 Tilton

 NH

03276

308

 Kitchen Collection

 Gloucester Premium Outlets

 100 Premium Outlets Drive

 Blackwood

 NJ

08012

60

 Kitchen Collection

 Jackson Premium Outlets

 537 Monmouth Rd.

 Jackson

 NJ

08527

95

 Kitchen Collection

 Las Vegas Premium Outlet - South

 7400 South Las Vegas Blvd.

 Las Vegas

 NV

89123

131

 Kitchen Collection

 Laughlin Outlet Center

 1955 South Casino Dr.

 Laughlin

 NV

89029

70

 Kitchen Collection

 Bellport Outlets Stores

 10 Farber Dr.

 Bellport

 NY

11713

44

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center at the Arches

 1308 The Arches Circle

 Deer Park

 NY

11729

804

 Kitchen Collection

 Arnot Mall

 3300 Chambers Rd. South 

 Horseheads

 NY

14845

62

 Kitchen Collection

 Adirondack Outlet Mall

 1444 St. Rt. 9

 Lake George

 NY

12845

102

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center 

 1770 W. Main Street

 Riverhead

 NY

11901

120

 Kitchen Collection

 Waterloo Premium Outlets

 655 Route 318

 Waterloo

 NY

13165

222

 Kitchen Collection

 The Mall at Fairfield Commons

 2727 Fairfield Commons

 Beavercreek

 OH

45431

144

 Kitchen Collection

 Ohio Station Outlets

 9911 Avon Lake Road

 Burbank

 OH

44214

1

 Kitchen Collection

 Chillicothe Mall

 1075 N Bridge Street

 Chillicothe

 OH

45601

89

 Kitchen Collection

 Prime Outlets-Jeffersonville 

 8000 Factory Shops Blvd.

 Jeffersonville

 OH

43128

55

 Kitchen Collection

 Cincinnati Premium Outlets 

 955 Premium Outlet Drive 

 Monroe

 OH

45050

231

 Kitchen Collection

 New Towne Mall

 400 Mill Ave.

 New Philadelphia

 OH

44663

71

 Kitchen Collection

 Eastwood Mall

 5555 Youngstown Warren Rd.

 Niles

 OH

44446

98

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlets Columbus

 400 South Wilson Road

 Sunbury

 OH

43074

189

 Kitchen Collection

 Oklahoma City Outlets

 7654 W Reno Ave.

 Oklahoma City

 OK

73128

53

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd.

 Lincoln City

 OR

97367

148

 Kitchen Collection

 Seaside Factory Outlet 

 1111 N Roosevelt Dr.

 Seaside

 OR

97138

10

 Kitchen Collection

 Columbia Gorge Outlets

 450 NW 257th Ave.

 Troutdale

 OR

97060

137

 Kitchen Collection

 Woodburn Premium Stores

 1001 Arney Rd.

 Woodburn

 OR

97071

835

 Kitchen Collection

 Logan Valley Mall

 5580 Goods Lane 

 Altoona

 PA

16602

206

 Kitchen Collection

 Mill Creek Mall

 705 Millcreek Dr.

 Erie

 PA

16507

161

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

 1863 Gettysburg Village Dr.

 Gettysburg

 PA

17325

807

 Kitchen Collection

 Westmoreland Mall

 5256 Route 30 East

 Greensburg

 PA

15601

107

 Kitchen Collection

 Grove City Premium Outtets

 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road

 Grove City

 PA

16127

135

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlets At Hershey

 120 Outlet Square

 Hershey

 PA

17033

19

 Kitchen Collection

 The Shops at Rockvale

 35 S. Willowdale Dr.

 Lancaster

 PA

17602

170

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center 

 116 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd

 Lancaster

 PA

17602

827

 Kitchen Collection

 Lycoming Mall

 300 Lycoming Mall Circle 

 Pennsdale

 PA

17756

289

 Kitchen Collection

 Mall at Robinson

 1845 Robinson Centre Dr.

 Pittsburgh

 PA

15205

317

 Kitchen Collection

 Philadelphia Premium Outlets

 18 West Lightcap Road

 Pottstown

 PA

19464

66

 Kitchen Collection

 The Crossings Premium Outlets

 1000 Premium Outlets Dr.

 Tannersville

 PA

18372

15

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 2200 Tanger Blvd. 

 Washington

 PA

15301

41

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center Hilton Head 

 1254 Fording Island Road 

 Bluffton

 SC

29910

100

 Kitchen Collection

 Gaffney Premium Outlets

 730 Factory Shops Blvd.

 Gaffney

 SC

29341

166

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center - Hwy 17

 10839 Kings Rd.

 Myrtle Beach

 SC

29572

122

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center - Hwy 501

 4633 Factory Stores Blvd.

 Myrtle Beach

 SC

29579

75

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd.

 North Charleston

 SC

29418

219

 Kitchen Collection

 Governor's Square Mall

 2801 Wilma-Rudolph Blvd.

 Clarksville

 TN

37040

149

 Kitchen Collection

 Crossville Outlet Center

 228 Interstate Drive

 Crossville

 TN

38555

96

 Kitchen Collection

 Lebanon Premium Outlets

 435 Outlet Village Blvd.

 Lebanon

 TN

37090

279

 Kitchen Collection

 Opry Mills

 458 Opry Mills Drive

 Nashville

 TN

37214.

152

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 1645 Parkway

 Sevierville

 TN

37862

18

 Kitchen Collection

 Allen Premium Outlets

 820 West Stacy Rd.

 Allen

 TX

75013

13

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

 7051 S. Desert Blvd.

 Canutillo

 TX

79835

150

 Kitchen Collection

 Houston Premium Outlets

 29300 Hempstead Rd.

 Cypress

 TX

77433

151

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlets

 15825 North Freeway

 Ft Worth

 TX

76177

191

 Kitchen Collection

 Grand Prairie Premium Outlets

 2950 West Interstate 20

 Grand Prairie

 TX

75052

158

 Kitchen Collection

 The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

 1600 Water Street

 Laredo

 TX

78040

304

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets at Corups Christi Bay

 500 North IH-69

 Robstown

 TX

78380

184

 Kitchen Collection

 Round Rock Premium Outlets

 4401 N. IH-35

 Round Rock 

 TX

78664

87

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 4015 IH-35 South

 San Marcos

 TX

78666

111

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 301 Tanger Dr.

 Terrell

 TX

75160

197

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center at Texas City

 5885 Gulf Freeway

 Texas City

 TX

77539

77

 Kitchen Collection

 Tanger Outlet Center

 6699 N Landmark Dr.

 Park City

 UT

84098

84

 Kitchen Collection

 The Shoppes at Zion

 250 N. Red Cliff Dr.

 St. George

 UT

84790

5

 Kitchen Collection

 Williamsburg Premium Outlets

 5699-54 Richmond Road

 Williamsburg

 VA

23188

178

 Kitchen Collection

 The Essex Experience

 21 Essex Way

 Essex Junction

 VT

05452

305

 Kitchen Collection

 Manchester Designer Outlets

 58 Depot Street

 Manchester Center

 VT

05255

43

 Kitchen Collection

 Centralia Outlets

 1330 Lum Rd.  

 Centralia

 WA

98531

57

 Kitchen Collection

 North Bend Premium Outlets

 461 South Fork Ave. SW. 

 North Bend

 WA

98045

183

 Kitchen Collection

 Seattle Premium Outlets

 10600 Quil Ceda Blvd

 Tulalip

 WA

98271

117

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlets at the Dells

 210 Gasser Road

 Baraboo

 WI

53913

204

 Kitchen Collection

 Oakwood Mall

 4800 Golf Rd.

 Eau Claire

 WI

54701

154

 Kitchen Collection

 Johnson Creek Premium Outlets

 575 W. Linmar Lane

 Johnson Creek

 WI

53038

51

 Kitchen Collection

 Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh

 3001 S. Washburn St.

 Oshkosh

 WI

54904

319

 Kitchen Collection

 Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

 11211 120th Ave.

 Pleasant Prairie

 WI

53158

209

 Kitchen Collection

 Huntington Mall

 1 Mall Rd.

 Barboursville

 WV

25504

202

 Kitchen Collection

 Meadowbrook Mall

 2399 Meadowbrook Rd.

 Bridgeport

 WV

26330

809

 Kitchen Collection

 Grand Central Mall

 264 Grand Central Avenue

 Vienna

 WV

26105

