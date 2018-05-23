Kitchen Dads Wants to Get More Men in the Kitchen

ROSWELL, Ga., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- His new book, Kitchen Dads The Basics: Have Fun in the Kitchen with Family and Friends Cooking Real Food, aims to help more Dads learn the basics of cooking and have fun in the process.

The Basics covers the essentials of cooking including pantry staples, equipment, basic knife skills, common cooking terms, shopping tips and more. It's also packed full of tips, charts and guides as well as over 100 easy-to-make and delicious recipes.

Cliff Pelloni Releases New Book - Kitchen Dads The Basics Kitchen Dads Book Author Cliff Pelloni

"More Dads are responsible for planning and making the meals for their families, I wanted them help them move beyond the grill, learn some basic cooking skills and rescue family dinner time," says Pelloni.

Geared toward helping those who may be new to cooking or are challenged with coming up with meal and snack ideas, Kitchen Dads focuses on using real food ingredients and recipes which can be made in a short amount of time in order to get food on the table quickly.

The Basics provides useful advice and tips to get anyone started making fantastic meals in no time. "I wanted the book to be full of information but not overwhelming. Cooking should be fun, not frustrating," states Pelloni.

Pelloni created Kitchen Dads to teach get his kids involved in cooking and learn some basic cooking skills. His mission now is rescuing family mealtime with his simple recipes, one video at a time.

The book is available at Amazon.com.

About CLIFF PELLONI

Cliff Pelloni is not a professional chef, just a Dad who loves to cook. He grew up in a family who loved food and cooking and wanted to pass that legacy on to his kids.

He started Kitchen Dads as a way to preserve family recipes while teaching his kids some basic cooking skills. Since its inception it has grown into a movement to get not only more Dads in the kitchen but a place where both kids and adults alike can learn how to cook simple, healthy, delicious meals which their families will love and have fun making.

His weekly Kitchen Dads Internet cooking show is seen by people in over 170 countries around the world. Recipes can be viewed at www.KitchenDadsCooking.com

