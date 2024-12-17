Kitchen Innovation Takes Center Stage: COSPRO Unveils Electric Salt and Pepper Sets at CES 2025

New 1-Pack and 2-in-1 Sets Redefines Culinary Convenience

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSPRO , a provider of innovative and high-quality kitchen tools, today announced it will debut its 1-Pack and 2-in-1 Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Sets at CES 2025. COSPRO will showcase its innovative 1-Pack, 2-in1, 3-in-1, and 5-in-1 lines at Booth #41850 / 41950 in the LVCC, South Hall 3 from January 6-9, 2025.

"We're thrilled to bring our cutting-edge electric salt and pepper sets to CES, showcasing how innovation can elevate everyday kitchen tools," said Feng Wang, CEO, COSPRO. "CES provides the perfect platform to connect with a global audience and demonstrate how COSPRO blends technology, design and functionality."

The 1-pack and 2-in-1'sfeatures include:

Simply hold the salt and pepper grinder body and touch a button to effortlessly grind spices with one hand. 5-Level Coarseness with LED Light – Grind salt and pepper from extra coarse to very fine with precision.

Grind salt and pepper from extra coarse to very fine with precision. Durable Ceramic Grinding Heads – COSPRO grinders outperform traditional metal mechanisms by offering superior durability and corrosion resistance.

COSPRO grinders outperform traditional metal mechanisms by offering superior durability and corrosion resistance. Wireless Charging Convenience – Boasting Qi-certified innovation, COSPRO grinders can charge devices like earpieces and smartphones when placed on a Qi charging pad.

– Boasting Qi-certified innovation, COSPRO grinders can charge devices like earpieces and smartphones when placed on a Qi charging pad. Stainless Steel: Durable and Elegant Design – Sleek body combines elegance with exceptional durability.

Sleek body combines elegance with exceptional durability. Top-Fill Design for Effortless Refills – Mess-free, simply open the cap on the grinder and pour in your favorite spices.

Mess-free, simply open the cap on the grinder and pour in your favorite spices. Large Visible Food-Grade Silo – 1.7 oz silo lets you easily check spice levels while the food-grade material keeps spices safe and fresh.

COSPRO will also demonstrate their Qi-certified QIC-201SPG and QIC-201SPGH products that can charge devices like earpieces and smartphones when placed on a Qi charging pad.

The 1-Pack (QIC-101SPL) retails for $46.95 and the 2-in-1 (QIC-201SPL) retails for $85.95. Both products will begin shipping on 1/1/25. COSPRO's product lines are available on Amazon and COSPRO .

To purchase COSPRO products, visit https://cosprousa.com.

About COSPRO

COSPRO is revolutionizing the kitchen experience with stylish, easy-to-use, innovative wireless charging technology and durable high-performance tools. The company aims to set the standard for innovation, design, functionality, and user experience, empowering chefs and home cooks to achieve excellence in every dish.

