Kitchen Magic Announces New Product Offerings That Include A Contemporary New Door Style, and 9 New Door Colors

"The concept behind the new beaded door was to create a door that goes with everything. This is a timeless look. It can be modern, traditional or contemporary depending on color selection of door and surrounding elements such as the counters, backsplash and accessory accents," said J.T. Norman, Business Development Product & Design Innovation at Kitchen Magic

"Homeowners still and probably always will love a white kitchen, but I am excited to say the neutral hue will be welcoming brighter shades for contrast in such things as islands, backsplashes and even countertops. Designers seem to be really wanting to connect with the clients to find out what works for them and their lifestyles," said Chelsie Butler, executive editor of Kitchen & Bath Business.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC: Celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, Kitchen Magic has transformed over 50,000 kitchens in the Northeast with their customized cabinet refacing process. Their unique process allows homeowners to renovate their kitchens in less time, with less stress and at an amazing value. Kitchen Magic is currently recognized by Qualified Remodeler as the 2019 Top Kitchen Performer, as well as number one nationwide in kitchen remodeling. Kitchen Magic is also an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a seven-time winner of The Morning Call 's Top Workplace Award, and a Best of Houzz Award winner.

MEDIA CONTACT: Linda Fennessy, 800.237.0799 x4155, linda.fennessy@kitchenmagic.com

SOURCE Kitchen Magic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kitchenmagic.com

