Kitchen Magic Awarded Best Of Houzz 2021 in the Design and Service Categories

The Best Of Houzz badges are awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2020.

The "Best Of Houzz 2021" badges will appear on winners' profiles for each of the winning categories as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

"We are honored to win the Houzz accolades for service and design; earned by Kitchen Magic's incredible team working together through a year of challenges no one could have imagined. With non-stop collaboration and creative solutions, they ensure our customers are left with beautiful kitchens they love spending time in. Home is everyone's sanctuary now, more than ever, and our team is very sensitive to that." stated Renate Sprung, VP of Marketing for Kitchen Magic.

"The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year's winners," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for people to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around their homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way for pros to communicate the trust that homeowners have in their business. It's just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros to communicate their unique expertise, and homeowners to find the right professionals for their projects."

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Additionally, Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as a top performer in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner for design and service, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award. For more information, visit www.KitchenMagic.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

