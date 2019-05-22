Kitchen Magic Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

NAZARETH, Pa., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic is celebrating its 40th anniversary, a milestone for this family-owned business in the Lehigh Valley and a time to reflect on their achievements and vision for continued success. The key to the company's accomplishments is its ability to provide a tailored kitchen remodel for every customer.

Kitchen Magic is recognized as the largest specialty kitchen cabinet refacing and remodeling company in the northeast, with countless design and service awards in its arsenal. They work collaboratively with homeowners to assess their needs and discover a custom solution at an affordable price. Their business model is a one-stop-shop experience that starts with a visit from a seasoned kitchen consultant and continues through to a beautiful kitchen transformation.

The company has grown over the years, not just in size but with technological advances, setting the stage for continued success. Leadership evaluates every aspect of its operations for efficiency and quality. They've integrated a new state-of-the-art business process management and accounting software, implemented The Great Game of Business open-book management style and added innovative software to their in-house contact center. The aim is to enable the talented professionals in every department to work seamlessly as a unified team. "We have experienced exceptional growth and progress over the years," said Brett Bacho, President of Kitchen Magic. "We provide the optimal solutions, customer experience and create the most beautiful kitchens possible for our customers. And the real Magic of Kitchen Magic is in our people."

The company will continue to push for quality products at a high value and be a thought leader in the industry—sharing valuable information and trends with customers throughout the states they service in the Northeast and beyond.

Beginning in 1979, with one employee in a basement office in Allentown, Pennsylvania is never forgotten. After many growth spurts and geographical expansions, the company now employs 225 people and services eight states across the northeast. The founders, Jost and Reine Fleck, would be proud of how far Kitchen Magic has come—how it's developed into an established organization, yet still holds true to the same down-home values of its humble beginnings. It is presently headquartered in Nazareth, Pennsylvania in a multi-purpose building that houses offices, a kitchen showroom and a cabinet manufacturing shop.

Kitchen Magic, now in its 3rd generation, continues to be family-owned-and-operated. Their products are ever expanding, yet their core services and commitment to satisfaction remain the same. www.kitchenmagic.com.

