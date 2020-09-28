Kitchen Magic Design Staff and Management Awarded Leading Industry Accreditations

Suzi Dia, Kitchen Design Consultant, has achieved certification as Associate Kitchen and Bath Designer (AKBD) from NKBA. In 2019, a kitchen designed by Dia was awarded a Contractor of the Year Award for Kitchen Magic by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI.)

J.T. Norman, Director of Business Development, Product and Design Innovation, was certified by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Norman oversees all aspects of design and product development at Kitchen Magic.

The AKBD and ASID certifications are recognized achievements in the competencies necessary for kitchen and bath design. Industry accreditations ensure precise solutions to ensure functional & beautiful results for the customer.

"These individuals are exemplary designers and remodeling specialists that demonstrate the utmost dedication to the kitchen and bath industry and our customers," said Bacho. He added, "This combination of experience and education ensures that our staff represents the highest qualified professionals in the kitchen and bath industry."

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens.

