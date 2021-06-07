Kitchen Magic Joins Forces with the Natural Forest Foundation to Make the World Beautiful One Tree at a Time

Every year millions of acres of trees are destroyed by logging and natural events ranging from natural disasters to weather to deforestation. Kitchen Magic's specialty is cabinet refacing, a remodeling process that consists of maintaining and utilizing a kitchen's existing cabinet boxes so that customers need only replace cabinet doors and drawers and laminating the existing cabinet to match.

For more than 40 years, many of the company's kitchen designs and projects promoted and executed by have vastly improved its ecological footprint. Refacing uses 75% of a kitchen's existing material, making it a cost-effective way to upgrade the look of the kitchen, while also creating a more sustainable alternative to a full cabinet replacement.

"We are genuinely excited for this partnership and have received positive feedback from our customers on the program, especially amid the ongoing lumber shortage," said John Lamberti, Director of Marketing, Kitchen Magic. "Sustainability has always been a pillar of our mission and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to protecting the environment."

Kitchen Magic serves the Northeast and has proudly sourced from U.S.A. suppliers wherever possible and utilizing local talent for their manufacturing employees, designers and contractors. The kitchen remodeler has helped tens of thousands of homeowners beautify their homes by enlisting their staff of experienced industry professionals for over forty years.

