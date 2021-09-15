Kitchen Magic Launches New Designer Selected Hardware Collection

Kitchen Magic's product development team worked side-by-side with the design and manufacturing team at Amerock® to collaborate on the best pieces to introduce in the Fall of 2021 for customer. Final selections were made by JT Norman, Product & Design Innovation Lead at Kitchen Magic.

"Customers simply love these collections as the pieces aren't simply functional, but make a fashion statement as well," remarked Norman. "Depending on what cabinet door style and color each is paired with, the pieces can be used to inject a homeowner's personality into the space, further customizing the most used room in the home."

Sleek new designs put a twist on the classic cup and bar pull styles. For example, the Cyprus Collection creates a personalized décor—a bowed bar-pull with character. The Ravino cup pull infuses a European designer look. The chrome and black finishes create a handsome esquire type feel.

Kitchen Magic's updated finishes coordinate seamlessly with current faucets and appliances of today. As trends evolve, champagne is the new brass, and complements a more traditional motif. Flat blacks and oil-rubbed bronze collections are the perfect companions for black stainless appliances. This innovative line enriches any kitchen remodel.

The new knob and pull collection is presently available at the firms complimentary in-home consultation & estimate service. The new hardware designs can also be viewed online on their website.

Kitchen Magic has teams of consultants across CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI to help homeowners in these regions envision their upcoming projects. As the products and services launch this month, customers can expect the same top-notch quality with these additions as they've come to expect from Kitchen Magic's standout kitchen renovations.

To learn more, visit kitchenmagic.com or call 1-866-525-7999 for a free quote. For design ideas and more follow Kitchen Magic on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

