Kitchen Magic Specialty Cabinet Refacing Highlighted on HGTV Home Inspector Joe Show

Kitchen Remodeling Solution The episode "Coastal Home with Costly Surprises" is the story of a New York City couple whose growing family led them to purchase a home in Stamford, CT. However, with a basement full of problems and other significant overhauls, the episode emphasized highlighting how affordable and effective kitchen cabinet refacing was for the home renovation.

With a construction background and a keen sense of health and safety, an important part of Home Inspector Joe Mazza's mission is to ensure a new homeowner is moving in to a safe, fully inspected home.

On the show, Joes partners with HGTV Design Host Noel Gatts, helping families find and renovate their ideal new home within budget. Gatts, the owner of Beam & Bloom design firm in Bloomfield, NJ, assists Mazza with design expertise for new homeowners.

Budget Barriers

Gatts used Kitchen Magic's specialty kitchen remodeling service and cabinet refacing for the project. Refacing is noted for signiﬁcant transformation at a cost-effective price point.

Gatts states on the episode, "We actually did quite a change there". "The cabinet exteriors, doors and drawer fronts are new, but the original cabinets are still intact. The end result was a fraction of the cost, yet it was still a complete transformation and complete refresh", continued the designer. "There was some work done, but it was just a little bit of money spent that created that major impact", she added.

Color Find

This savings allowed the couple to reinvest the budget in renovations needed in other

areas of the home. Gatts maintains a coastal theme and palette throughout the remodel, incorporating New England flavored décor. The couple is delighted with the

new kitchen cabinet color, Cadet Blue, which lends to the home's coastal charms.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and

manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Family owned and operated since 1979,

Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using their an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, NY and RI.

Kitchen Magic has been recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen

remodeling nationwide eight times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of

The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

