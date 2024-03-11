Discover Kitchen Gadgets that Make Cooking Accessible and Fun

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Mama , innovator of game-changing kitchen gadgets that make cooking simple, accessible, and fun, is thrilled to bring its newest culinary tools to The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, Illinois, from March 17th to 19th (Booth #S246).

Kitchen Mama Cooks Up Culinary Game-Changers at The Inspired Home Show

Kitchen Mama knows the kitchen serves as more than just a place to cook, but as the heart-of-the-home where culinary magic comes to life. With that in mind, the brand creates products that go beyond tools to become true culinary companions – designed to enhance cooking, whether the user is a novice or seasoned chef, and regardless of age or circumstance. Check out Kitchen Mama's booth at the Inspired Home Show (#S246) to view the newest product launches, including:

Silkwhisk Electric Milk Frother

A new category expansion for the brand, this whisper-quiet milk frother takes morning lattes and cozy nightcaps to the next level. Its patented smart design and flow-mixing wheel allow air and liquid to pass through as it mixes, resulting in a velvety smooth, creamy froth in seconds. Designed for everyone, the frother can be used by lefties, righties, and everyone in between.

FlipTastic Rechargeable Gravity Grinder

Twist no more with this new smart grinder that features an intuitive gravity sensor to reveal a world of flavors. Users can enjoy the freedom to release salt and pepper from any angle or direction – simply adjust the coarseness to preference and flip the device upside-down to let gravity do the rest. This innovative grinder combines practicality and style with Type-C charging, auto-off feature when you flip back over, and sleek aesthetics that go from kitchen to table.

Orbit One Electric Can Opener

The latest in Kitchen Mama's can opener innovations, the Orbit One is rechargeable, designed with the same patented tilted blade the brand is known for, with a Type-C charging capability so users can do away with wasteful batteries. Able to open almost any can, from soda to No. 10, the two distinct blades ensure smooth edges and untouched contents for safety and hygiene, while an auto-shut off feature provides a hands-free experience.

"We can't wait to show off our latest and greatest at The Inspired Home Show," said Gavin Huang, co-founder of Kitchen Mama. "We're here to make cooking fun, accessible, and a total breeze, so are thrilled to share our newest launches that do just that. Enjoying meals brings people together, and our mission has always been to positively impact culinary experiences by developing products that make prep easier and less stressful. At Kitchen Mama, we want to make cooking the highlight of your day."

Kitchen Mama's newest launches join the brand's existing portfolio of electric can openers and kitchen accessories, including the best-selling Auto 1.0, Auto 2.0, One-Touch, and One-To-Go.

Check out what Kitchen Mama has cooking up at Booth #S246, located in the South Building. For more information on Kitchen Mama or to set up a time to stop by the booth, visit www.shopkitchenmama.com or reach out to [email protected] .

About Kitchen Mama

Since 2018, Kitchen Mama has been on a mission to fill kitchens with laughter, delicious aromas, and precious moments. With a lineup of electric can openers, grinders, and more, each innovation demonstrates the brand's commitment to reducing barriers in the kitchen so everyone can experience the joy of cooking. Stay in the loop on updates at https://shopkitchenmama.com/ or the Amazon page, and follow along at @kitchenmamaus on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Kitchen Mama