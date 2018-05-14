Kitchen On George Introduces Innovative Summer Menus

"We're very excited to present the new menu offerings," says Chef Cates. "The addition of new suppliers brings a fascinating mix of options to the culinary team. We start each day with the freshest products available in Mobile, Ala., and this brings a sense of joy that we love translating directly to the plate of each guest."

New menu items include:

Charcuterie

House Mustard, Spiced Pecans, Crispy Bread, Seasonal Pickles

Chilaquiles

Corn Tortilla Chips made inhouse, Queso Blanco, Salsa Verde Chicken, Jalapeño Aioli, Fried Egg, Cilantro

Beef Tenderloin

Aioli Potato, Crispy Shallot, Garlic Green Beans, Bordelaise Sauce

Lamb Shank Confit

Parsnips, Braised Wheat Berry, Mint Gremolata

"Executive Chef Bryan Cates has a passion for developing innovative recipes with a high attention to small details that enhance the quality of the dish," says Travis Bailey, Kitchen on George general manager. "Under his tenure, Kitchen on George was voted 2017's 'Most Innovative Menu' and 'Best Farm to Table' by local Mobilians. We think 2018 will be the best-tasting year yet for our guests."

Situated in Mobile's historic and quaint Oakleigh Garden District at 351A George St., Kitchen on George has made a name for itself the last five years and is regularly ranked as a top restaurant on TripAdvisor.com and has been a Lagniappe Magazine Nappie Award multiple winner for the past five consecutive years.

For reservations, visit www.kitchenongeorge.com or call 251-436-8890.

