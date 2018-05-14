Kitchen On George Introduces Innovative Summer Menus

MOBILE, Ala., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen on George, voted Mobile's Most Innovative Menu by readers of Lagniappe Magazine, announces new late spring/early summer menus are now available during lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Executive Chef Bryan Cates is expanding the beloved tradition of featuring local vendors by adding urban and small batch farmers such as Panagia Farms to the suppliers list. Cates is also introducing new dishes and daily specials featuring fresh Alabama Gulf Seafood and highlighting new American cuisine with his personal and innovative touch.
"We're very excited to present the new menu offerings," says Chef Cates. "The addition of new suppliers brings a fascinating mix of options to the culinary team. We start each day with the freshest products available in Mobile, Ala., and this brings a sense of joy that we love translating directly to the plate of each guest."
New menu items include:
Charcuterie
House Mustard, Spiced Pecans, Crispy Bread, Seasonal Pickles
Chilaquiles
Corn Tortilla Chips made inhouse, Queso Blanco, Salsa Verde Chicken, Jalapeño Aioli, Fried Egg, Cilantro
Beef Tenderloin
Aioli Potato, Crispy Shallot, Garlic Green Beans, Bordelaise Sauce
Lamb Shank Confit
Parsnips, Braised Wheat Berry, Mint Gremolata
"Executive Chef Bryan Cates has a passion for developing innovative recipes with a high attention to small details that enhance the quality of the dish," says Travis Bailey, Kitchen on George general manager. "Under his tenure, Kitchen on George was voted 2017's 'Most Innovative Menu' and 'Best Farm to Table' by local Mobilians. We think 2018 will be the best-tasting year yet for our guests."
Situated in Mobile's historic and quaint Oakleigh Garden District at 351A George St., Kitchen on George has made a name for itself the last five years and is regularly ranked as a top restaurant on TripAdvisor.com and has been a Lagniappe Magazine Nappie Award multiple winner for the past five consecutive years.
For reservations, visit www.kitchenongeorge.com or call 251-436-8890.
About Kitchen on George
Located in Mobile, Ala., Kitchen on George features locally-sourced and seasonal American dining. The restaurant supports Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College in Mobile, providing students with real-world training through hands-on experience under the supervision of a professional staff. The college is owned and operated by Education Corporation of America along with 26 additional Virginia College locations across the Southeast.
