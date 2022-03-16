Kitchen Sinks Market size to grow by USD 615.84 Million | Residential segment to exhibit maximum demand | Technavio

Mar 16, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Kitchen Sinks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.40% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Vendor Insights
The global kitchen sinks market is fragmented with the presence of several international and domestic marketers spread across different regions. Vendors in the market are competing in terms of product mix and the value proposition associated with each product. Major players are offering kitchen sinks through multiple distribution channels as well as at discounted prices, to overcome competition. Prominent vendors are offering customized kitchen sinks to increase their revenue share. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to compete in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- American Bath Group
- Dornbracht AG & Co. KG
- FRANKE Holding AG
- Kohler Co.
- Kraus USA Inc.
- Moen Inc.
- Roca Sanitario SA
- Ruvati
- Teka Group
- VIGO Industries.
Recent M&As:
- In July 2020, the Franke Group announced the merger of its Faber Hoods & Cooking Systems and Franke Kitchen Systems divisions.
- In February 2021, Kraus USA Inc. announced that it had introduced Fireclay Workstation Kitchen Sinks.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the kitchen sinks market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 33% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The increasing number of residential construction activities has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growth of the construction industry in the US, Canada, and Mexico will have a positive impact on the growth of the kitchen sinks market in North America.
The US is the key market for kitchen sinks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Countries such as China, the UK, Germany, and Japan are also expected to emerge as major markets for kitchen sinks during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
By end-user, the kitchen sinks market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising population and rapid urbanization across the globe. In addition, increasing government investments in the construction of residential spaces in countries such as India, Qatar, the UAE, and Nigeria will also contribute to the growth of the segment.
Key Market Driver:
The kitchen sinks market is primarily driven by the expanding global restaurant industry. The adoption of the omnichannel sales strategy has significantly increased the sales of restaurant players across the world. The growth in the restaurant business has increased the demand for kitchen sinks subsequently. The global restaurant industry was valued at about USD 800 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.50% during the forecast period. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global kitchen sinks market.
|
Kitchen Sinks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 615.84 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.40
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co.,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Bath Group
- Dornbracht AG & Co. KG
- FRANKE Holding AG
- Kohler Co.
- Kraus USA Inc.
- Moen Inc.
- Roca Sanitario SA
- Ruvati
- Teka Group
- VIGO Industries.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
