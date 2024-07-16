Kitchen Remodeling Franchise Continues Ongoing Success as it Continues to Transform the Industry

LA CROSSE, Wis., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Solvers, America's premier kitchen remodeling franchise, is proud to announce its continued growth and commitment to franchisee success. A trusted name in the kitchen remodeling industry since 1982, Kitchen Solvers has built a reputation for exceptional quality, personalized service, and a commitment to the 'Pleasant Remodeling Experience' for over 50,000 satisfied homeowners. Their continued franchise success and growth are due to their latest cutting-edge implementations.

Revolutionizing the Kitchen Remodel with Innovation

Kitchen Solvers is solidifying its position as an industry leader with two exciting advancements:

AI-Powered Kitchen Scanning: Kitchen Solvers is at the forefront of technological innovation with the introduction of a new AI software. This cutting-edge tool allows for a quick and accurate scan of a homeowner's kitchen space, generating detailed and realistic 3D mock-ups. This empowers homeowners to visualize their dream kitchen and streamlines the design process.

Vertical Integration: Kitchen Solvers has recently integrated its supply chain, allowing them to manufacture their own kitchen cabinetry and products. This empowers franchisees to maximize profitability, optimize production timelines, and ensure the highest-quality materials for every project.

"By integrating new technologies like AI into the remodeling experience, we're creating a seamless journey for homeowners, from initial concept to completion," said the President of Kitchen Solvers, Thomas Miskowski. "This personalized and efficient approach ensures every homeowner achieves their perfect kitchen."

Kitchen Solvers offers a unique franchise model that empowers individuals to enter the lucrative kitchen remodeling industry, even with no prior experience. The brand provides extensive training and coaching, ensuring franchisees have the tools and knowledge to deliver exceptional customer service and high-quality results.

"For over 40 years, Kitchen Solvers has thrived on strong partnerships with our franchisees," Miskowski added. "Our new advancements ensure our franchisees have the resources and support they need to succeed. We can't wait to work hand-in-hand with new owners and provide them with comprehensive support. Our commitment to collaboration makes our franchise opportunity ideal for both experienced business owners and individuals with a passion for creating dream kitchens."

Kitchen Solvers has the product depth and services to accomplish a full kitchen remodel or just an upgrade. Its services include custom kitchen cabinets, cabinet refacing, kitchen design, expert installation, storage solutions, countertops, backsplashes, and more. For further information on Kitchen Solvers and its robust offerings, visit www.kitchensolvers.com.

Kitchen Solvers is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to join its growing network. With a proven track record of success, industry-leading support, and a commitment to innovation, Kitchen Solvers offers entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to build a rewarding career. To learn more about Kitchen Solvers Franchise opportunities, visit www.kitchensolversfranchise.com.

About Kitchen Solvers

Kitchen Solvers has been building strong franchisee partnerships since 1984 and recognizes the value customers find in unmatched quality products and impeccable customer experience. We take pride in our 'Pleasant Remodeling Experience,' which takes all of our home remodeling projects to the next level. Kitchen Solvers has had the pleasure of serving over 50,000 satisfied homeowners with full kitchen remodels, bathroom makeovers, and cabinet refacing projects. The Kitchen Solvers' hands-on approach to coaching and training has given each franchise partner and their employees trust, confidence, and integrity to provide remodeling services nationwide. Learn more about Kitchen Solvers Franchise at www.kitchensolversfranchise.com.

Contact: Tom Farrell, Franchise Elevator | (847) 945-1300 Ext. 270 | [email protected]

SOURCE Kitchen Solvers