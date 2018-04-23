Kitchen Table Consulting - Wellness Solutions: THE Workshop

"Over the course of the last seven years, we've worked with our clients and the employer market in general to transform the thinking surrounding organizational wellness initiatives from program-centric to strategic and comprehensive," says Crystal Hover, founder and Chief Strategist of Kitchen Table Consulting. "With this transformation, we've found that many employers/purchasers desire a more sophisticated, yet time sensitive way to understand and integrate best practices in to their organizational wellness commitments. Wellness 6es was architected to satisfy this need."

Kitchen Table Consulting, founded in 2011, is a cutting-edge firm that designs, builds, implements and manages workforce health and wellness strategies and solutions for employers of all sizes. Borne from the realization that today's employer and health plan wellness environment demands creativity coupled with a practical approach, Kitchen Table Consulting uniquely and effectively delivers this combination to its clients.

