Kitchen Table Consulting - Wellness Solutions: THE Workshop

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Table Consulting, a division of Kitchen Table Enterprises, LLC (www.ktellc.com) announced its innovative new workshop WELLNESS 6es. The company brings its unparalleled expertise to the table for a unique, educational experience focused on the 6 Essential Steps (6es) needed for a successful and sustainable organizational wellness solution. In this hands-on all-day session led by Crystal Hover, CEO, attendees will build or refresh their organizational wellness solution by using Kitchen Table Consulting's tools, resources, and expertise to design, build, implement and manage a sustainable wellness program tailored to their organization's specific needs. Each workshop will become a cohort and participants will remain in touch post-session to share progress and learnings. Workshops will be offered starting early 2019 in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and South Florida.
"Over the course of the last seven years, we've worked with our clients and the employer market in general to transform the thinking surrounding organizational wellness initiatives from program-centric to strategic and comprehensive," says Crystal Hover, founder and Chief Strategist of Kitchen Table Consulting. "With this transformation, we've found that many employers/purchasers desire a more sophisticated, yet time sensitive way to understand and integrate best practices in to their organizational wellness commitments. Wellness 6es was architected to satisfy this need."
About Kitchen Table Consulting:
Changing the Way America Consumes Healthcare – www.ktellc.com
Kitchen Table Consulting, founded in 2011, is a cutting-edge firm that designs, builds, implements and manages workforce health and wellness strategies and solutions for employers of all sizes. Borne from the realization that today's employer and health plan wellness environment demands creativity coupled with a practical approach, Kitchen Table Consulting uniquely and effectively delivers this combination to its clients.
Inquiries: wellinformed@ktellc.com
