LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Table Consulting, a division of Kitchen Table Enterprises, LLC (www.ktellc.com) announced its streamlined Employee Wellness Engagement Survey (EWES) capabilities. The company has expertise in developing and managing custom, tailored survey offerings. The streamlined capabilities provide a more standardized option at a better price point. Features include a standard survey instrument with client specific content in relevant questions, online distribution, analysis, and next steps. Industry benchmarking will become available in early 2019.
"Employer / Purchaser wellness solutions are becoming more and more sophisticated. With this evolution, we see clients and the market in general gaining a greater understanding about the importance of using data to make thoughtful decisions – notably employee/member input," says Crystal Hover, founder and Chief Strategist of Kitchen Table Consulting. "At the end of the day, wellness solutions are all about the end users be it employees or members. Their input is of paramount importance to sustainability."
About Kitchen Table Consulting:
Changing the Way America Consumes Healthcare – www.ktellc.com
Kitchen Table Consulting, founded in 2011, is a cutting-edge firm that designs, builds, implements and manages workforce health and wellness strategies and solutions for employers of all sizes. Borne from the realization that today's employer and health plan wellness environment demands creativity coupled with a practical approach, Kitchen Table Consulting uniquely and effectively delivers this combination to its clients.
Inquiries: wellinformed@ktellc.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-table-consulting--wellness-solutions-employee-input-300631887.html
SOURCE Kitchen Table Consulting
Share this article