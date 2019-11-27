KitchenAid Mixer & Blender Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer & Appliance Deals Rated by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday KitchenAid mixer deals of 2019? Deal Stripe monitor savings on KitchenAid stand, hand and artisan mixers and blenders over Black Friday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best KitchenAid deals:

The KitchenAid Artisan mixer is one of the world's most powerful stand mixers. It can easily execute basic baking tasks such as mixing the batter, kneading bread, blending wet and dry ingredients, creaming, and whipping. With the use of the 6 qt mixer, one can mix up to 10 large dozens of hefty and thick batter for cookies. It is also available in 5 qt.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.

According to eMarketer, this year Amazon's online sales are predicted to grow by 20% and reach $283 billion in total revenue, continuing to retain its top spot in the US e-commerce market. Free shipping without a minimum purchase amount proved highly successful in boosting Amazon's sales and reputation last year, as millions of products left shelves and found their way into US homes over the holiday shopping season.

Walmart enjoyed a 23% rise in YOY online sales revenue over Black Friday 2018, compared to a 25% rise for Amazon over the same period.

