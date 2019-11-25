KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Stand, Artisan & Professional Mixer & Blender Deals Shared by The Consumer Post
Compare the latest KitchenAid Black Friday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on KitchenAid stand mixers, hand mixers, blenders & food choppers
Nov 25, 2019, 17:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best KitchenAid Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on KitchenAid 5qt and 6qt professional mixers.
Best KitchenAid deals:
- Save up to 30% on KitchenAid stand mixers - at KitchenAid.com's holiday sale
- Save up to $230 on top-rated KitchenAid appliances at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling stand mixers, appliances & more
- Save up to $210 on KitchenAid stand mixers at Walmart - check live prices on the best-selling Artisan Series 5 Qt & Professional 600 6 Qt Series stand mixers & attachments from KitchenAid
- Save up to 25% off on KitchenAid mixers & blenders - at KitchenAid.com
- Save up to 51% on a wide range of KitchenAid appliances at Amazon - check available deals on top-selling food choppers, kettles, blenders, hand mixers, Artisan 5-Qt stand mixers & more
- Save $142 on the KitchenAid KP26M1XNP 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - at Amazon
- Save $61 on the KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - at Amazon
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
KitchenAid is considered as one of the best manufacturers of stand mixers in the industry. With its 5qt stainless steel bowl, the artisan mixer is the most reviewed model and is suited for large families. Sitting on the second spot is the 6qt professional series which are best for chefs or patisseries practicing their craft.
Does Amazon have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? The two biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.
Amazon.com acquired 29% of all e-commerce sales made during the holiday period from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. Last year Amazon's holiday season sales saw them offer free shipping with no minimum purchase on hundreds of millions of items.
Industry experts at eMarketer paint a positive picture for Walmart's performance this year, predicting that the retailer's online revenues will grow by 33% by the end of 2019.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE The Consumer Post
Share this article