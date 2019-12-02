KitchenAid Mixer Deals Cyber Monday 2019: Artisan Stand Mixer, Blender & KitchenAid Appliance Deals Listed by Retail Fuse
Compare KitchenAid Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on best selling KitchenAid appliances, including the 6-quart Professional & 5-quart Artisan stand mixer series
Dec 02, 2019, 05:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best KitchenAid deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Retail Fuse are updating their list of the top KitchenAid small appliances and Professional (6 Qt) and Artisan (5 Qt) stand mixer deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.
Best KitchenAid deals:
- Save up to 30% on top-rated KitchenAid mixers, food processers & blenders - at KitchenAid.com
- Save an extra 10% On the full range of countertop appliances at KitchenAid.com - when you use code CYBERMON19 (valid on 12/2)
- Save up to $250 on KitchenAid Professional, Artisan & Classic mixers (6 quart & 5 quart) at Amazon
- Save up to $210 on a wide range of KitchenAid Stand, Artisan, Classic & Professional mixers at Walmart - check live prices on the best-selling Artisan Series 5 Qt & Professional 600 6 Qt Series stand mixers & attachments from KitchenAid
- Save $60 on the Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - at KitchenAid.com (ends 1/2)
- Save 30% on the 5-Speed Classic Blender - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save $170 on the Pro 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 40% on select 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixers - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 35% on select 7-cup Food Processors - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 32% On the Dual Convection Countertop Oven - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 40% On the 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Solid Glass Lid - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 37% On the Digital Countertop Oven now $99.99 - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save up to 40% on select 3.5 Cup & 5 Cup Food Choppers - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save up to 53% on KitchenAid mixers & appliances at Walmart
- Save up to 51% on a wide range of KitchenAid mixers & appliances at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A KitchenAid mixer is a useful tool for making different kinds of dishes and baked goods, especially when making cookies. The KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan mixer is recommended for serious bakers as it comes with a 5 qt bowl and 59-point planetary mixing action. The KitchenAid KP26MIXER Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer has a 6 qt bowl and a powerful 575 watt motor.
Can good deals still be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and was originally created to encourage online shopping after Black Friday's doorbuster deals. Today, Cyber Monday typically marks the last day of many Black Friday offers and sees retailers offering more attractive online deals.
Last year's Cyber Monday event was the largest online shopping day of all time in the US with an estimated $7.9 billion in sales.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article