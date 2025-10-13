KitchenAid Unveils Bold New "Make More Than Meals" Campaign and Full Line of Major Appliances Designed to be Personalized

"In our busy lives today, we so often turn to whatever's most convenient, whether that's delivery apps or microwave meals. The kitchen has become expected and routine," says Shannon Blakely, Chief Marketing Officer North America for Whirlpool Corporation. "But with KitchenAid, it becomes a space of intention — where creating by hand unlocks connection, joy and self-expression. And our appliances seamlessly integrate into your space with timeless design and one-of-a-kind colors."

The new line of major appliances comes in a curated palette of three exterior finishes, all of which pair harmoniously with four handle and knob options designed to coordinate with kitchen design trends including faucet finishes and cabinet materials. Consumers can mix and match all finish and hardware options interchangeably to personalize their appliances across every category and nearly every sku, including:

Juniper, a nature-inspired neutral that shifts between green and blue, adding beauty and balance to the kitchen.

Black Ore, a deep matte black whose rich warmth beautifully complements wood tones and cabinet finishes.

Stainless Steel, a classic look for any home.

, a classic look for any home. Handle and Knob Hardware in Brass, Bronze, Black Ore and Stainless Steel that blend seamlessly in a default color-match and can be changed out via accessory kits available on KitchenAid.com

As the creator of the first stand mixer and the first home dishwashers, KitchenAid has been elevating what consumers expect from the kitchen for over 100 years. The new line builds on our heritage of innovation with features that simplify the everyday, empower creative expression and help turn inspiration into reality. Products include:

Smart Wall Ovens and Ranges with Assisted Cook Cycles encourage trying new recipes by suggesting cook times and temperatures for numerous food types.

with Assisted Cook Cycles encourage trying new recipes by suggesting cook times and temperatures for numerous food types. Induction Cooktops that let you set a precise temperature for control beyond standard high, medium and low settings.

that let you set a precise temperature for control beyond standard high, medium and low settings. #1 Ranked Dishwashers in Owner Satisfaction Three Years in a Row, 1 now with the revolutionary Advanced ProDry™ System so dishes come out table-ready.

now with the revolutionary Advanced ProDry™ System so dishes come out table-ready. Freestanding and Built-In Refrigerators that perfectly blend form and function with a premium pantry-inspired design and the Preserva® Food Care System that helps keep food fresh and flavorful.

For more information about the latest products and features from KitchenAid, and to find a retailer near you, visit KitchenAid.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

1. Data is based on the first 12 months of ownership. For J.D. Power 2024 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

