Kitchenland Las Vegas Celebrates Grand Opening of New Showroom with Style and Inspiration

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchenland Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new showroom on Saturday, March 28th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at 6455 Dean Martin Drive, Suite K, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

Join us for a day filled with stylish kitchen design ideas, innovative remodeling inspiration, and the celebration of nearly five decades of serving the Las Vegas community.

New Showroom Grand Opening! Kitchenland

This exciting event marks a new chapter for Kitchenland Las Vegas as we showcase our latest kitchen designs, trendsetting cabinetry, modern appliances, and remodeling solutions. Whether you're planning a full renovation or simply seeking inspiration for your dream kitchen, our expert team will be on-site to provide personalized guidance and showcase the latest industry trends.

Celebrating 49 Years of Excellence!

Kitchenland Las Vegas has proudly served the Las Vegas community for 49 years, dedicated to transforming kitchens into beautiful, functional spaces. Our commitment to quality, style, and customer satisfaction has made us a trusted name in the region.

**Grand Opening Highlights:**

- Ribbon-cutting ceremony

- Live demonstrations of the latest kitchen innovations

- Special discounts and giveaways

- Expert consultations

- Refreshments and family-friendly activities

Come explore our new showroom, or visit our Las Vegas website - www.kitchenland.com. Meet our design specialists, and discover how Kitchenland Las Vegas can turn your kitchen dreams into reality.

Join us on March 28th, 2026, and be part of this special celebration! Let's create beautiful kitchens together.

Media Contact:

Bella Carson, Kitchenland Las Vegas

702-357-5005

[email protected]

www.kitchenland.com

SOURCE Kitchenland Las Vegas