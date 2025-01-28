Kite Hill Challenges Consumers to Try More Dairy-Free Foods Throughout February

In an effort to encourage and inspire individuals new to dairy alternatives, Kite Hill, the creator of premium delicious dairy-free foods, is challenging consumers to try more dairy-free foods next month through its new Dairy-Free February campaign. Launching February 1, the campaign will roll out educational content highlighting the perks of dairy-free products – from the nutritional benefits to the positive environmental impacts.

"Our mission at Kite Hill is to both debunk and defy all dairy-free expectations by creating great-tasting foods that help people feel their best," says Connie Sintuvat, vice president of marketing at Kite Hill. "Across our #DairyFreeFeb campaign, we're asking one simple thing of consumers: try us. Slip protein-packed, zero-sugar Kite Hill Greek Yogurt into your smoothie or add Kite Hill cream cheese to your favorite dessert recipe, and you'll be pleasantly surprised with our delicious taste and texture. Kite Hill makes it easier than ever to try more dairy-free products!"

A new survey by Atomik Research, commissioned by Kite Hill, showcases the growing interest in the category, with 68% of U.S. adults considering trying dairy-free products in 2025 because of the health benefits and desire to increase their daily protein intake. Other key findings from the survey include:

83% of Gen Z say they purchase or use dairy-free products a few times a month or more, compared to 76% of Millennials.

More than 1 in 3 U.S. adults (36%) reported that more information about health benefits would get them to consider trying more dairy-free products for a month.

Among U.S. adults who say they purchase or use dairy-free products, over half (52%) say almond is the dairy-free product ingredient they prefer most, significantly beating out coconut (18%), oat (15%), and rice (7%).

Kite Hill is also celebrating Dairy-Free February with the launch of its influencer-led campaign, "Try Day, Fridays." Each Friday throughout the month, a new cooking-focused creator will share a unique dairy-free recipe, inspiring their audience to try more dairy-free foods. From quick, high-protein snacks to indulgent date-night dinners, these weekly creations will showcase the versatility and deliciousness of dairy-free meals, proving that trying dairy-free doesn't mean sacrificing flavor or fun in the kitchen. As part of the campaign, Kite Hill is partnering with holistic private chef and nutrition expert Jane Olivia to share tips on elevating home-cooked snacks and meals with delicious dairy-free ingredients.

"I'm so excited to team up with Kite Hill for Dairy-Free February to inspire everyone to try the dairy-free lifestyle," says Jane Olivia, holistic chef and recipe developer. "As a nutrition-based chef, my passion is helping people discover delicious food that makes them feel their best. Kite Hill's dairy-free products are a game-changer, delivering a perfect combination of crave-worthy taste, versatility, and health benefits. For everything from snack time recipes to full meal prep, Kite Hill's lineup – from Greek yogurt to cream cheese - are some of my favorite go-to ingredients."

For more than ten years, Kite Hill has reimagined dairy-free eating with its premium lineup of high-protein, low sugar, and Whole30 exclusively approved products – all made with great-tasting, high quality ingredients. Kite Hill's craveable and expansive product line includes smooth and creamy Greek-style yogurt, best-selling cream cheeses, sour cream, filled pastas, and more, all of which prioritize taste and texture, so consumers don't and won't have to compromise when trying dairy-free.

Kite Hill's dairy-free product portfolio is available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Kroger, Sprouts, Publix, and Meijer. Visit the Kite Hill store locator to find a retail location near you.

For more information about Kite Hill, please visit: https://kite-hill.com.

