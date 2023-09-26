Kite Ocean! 2023 Weifang International Kite Carnival kicked off

News provided by

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

26 Sep, 2023, 19:27 ET

WEIFANG, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On September 26th, the 2023 Weifang International Kite Carnival kicked off, attracting a large amount of media attention with unique kites from all over the world gathered together. Foreign media outlets such as Russian state television, Pakistan's Associated Press, Bangladesh's BDtone 24, Philippine Business Daily, and Malaysia's Guanghua Daily all sent reporters to the scene for interviews.

This year's carnival organized mass cultural performances such as the Farmers' Harvest Festival, Gaomi Red Sorghum Culture Festival, (Shouguang) Judian Lake Wetland Music Festival, Qingyun Mountain Folk Culture Festival, and Marathon Competition through various methods such as "Kite+Culture Festival", "Kite+Concert", and "Kite+Food Festival".

During the carnival, themed kite flying performances such as modern kites, traditional kites, luminous kites, and giant kites are also held. The theme series of "The Classic of Mountains and Seas" kites also made their first public appearance at the carnival, presenting a sea of kites at the Qianmu Kite Flying Field in Binhai.

Weifang City mainly produces traditional kites and modern kites. The traditional kite binding system in Weifang draws on the strengths of many families, especially in the shape, structure, and painting colors of kites. The process of making wooden New Year pictures is transplanted to kites, and the traditional techniques of traditional Chinese painting are applied to the drawing of kites, forming a unique style of beautiful shape, fine binding, and bright colors, which has become an important school of Chinese kites. Modern kites are made of modern new materials, with a unique design and structure. They have high flying performance and strong dynamic feel, making them an important choice for fashionable sports in modern life.

The kite industry is a competitive and characteristic industry in Weifang City, and an important industry and cultural support for Weifang City as the "world kite capital". At present, there are 717 kite enterprises and industrial and commercial households in Weifang City, with over 80000 employees. The annual sales revenue is over 2 billion yuan, and there are over 1000 varieties. The export volume of kites ranks first in the world.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

Also from this source

Deutsche immersive Erfahrung der Weifang Kite Culture in China

Ningjin, China: A New Channel for Little Crickets to Become Farmers and Get Rich

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.