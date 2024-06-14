Kiteboarding Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 293.4 million from 2024-2028, Inclusion of kiteboarding in olympics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kiteboarding equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 293.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. Inclusion of kiteboarding in olympics is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovative product launches heightening user safety. However, risk of accidents limiting interest in kiteboarding poses a challenge. Key market players include AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., Litewave Kiteboards, Motion Sports LLC, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, SHQ Boardsports, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, Slingshot Sports LLC, and Switch Kiteboarding.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Retail and Others), Product (Kites, Accessories, and Boards), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., Litewave Kiteboards, Motion Sports LLC, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, SHQ Boardsports, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, Slingshot Sports LLC, and Switch Kiteboarding

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global kiteboarding equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the introduction of innovative and safer equipment. Ozone's new Click-In Loop system, modeled after car seat belt locks, offers a simple and intuitive design for easy activation and reloading. This safety feature has the potential to prevent fatal accidents and improve rider reaction time.

Additionally, partnerships between companies like North kiteboarding and PIQ Sport Intelligence have led to the development of performance sensors, providing real-time data on jump height, velocity, and rotations for analysis and improvement. These advancements are driving the growth of the market.

The kiteboarding equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with key components such as kites, boards, and harnesses in high demand. Advanced technology and materials are driving innovation in kite design, allowing for improved performance and user experience. The use of light and durable materials, such as carbon fiber and ripstop fabric, is becoming increasingly common.

Additionally, the adoption of adjustable and comfortable harnesses is a trend, ensuring riders can maintain optimal control and comfort during their sessions. Producers are also focusing on producing populated kites with larger wind ranges, catering to a wider audience and expanding the accessibility of the sport. Overall, the market is seeing a surge in interest, driven by advancements in technology and a growing desire for adventure and water sports.

Market Challenges

The kiteboarding equipment market faces limitations due to the risks and injuries associated with the sport. Consumers, particularly beginners and tourists, may lack necessary knowledge and training, leading to accidents. Common injuries include abrasions, contusions, lacerations, joint sprains, fractures, and ACL/PCL injuries.

Factors causing accidents include overconfidence, kite control loss, misinterpretation of wind conditions, collisions, and obstacles. To mitigate risks, professional trainers are essential, offering paid training services. Despite injuries, the market continues to grow, but the severity of injuries may deter new participants.

The kiteboarding equipment market faces several challenges. Factors such as climate and location limit the usage of this sport. Wind conditions are crucial for kiteboarding, making it a seasonal activity in many regions. Additionally, the cost of high-quality equipment can be a barrier for some consumers.

The market also faces competition from other water sports and outdoor activities. To address these challenges, manufacturers and retailers focus on innovation, affordability, and accessibility. They offer a wide range of products to cater to various skill levels and budgets. Furthermore, they collaborate with local kiteboarding schools and communities to promote the sport and create a supportive environment for enthusiasts.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Retail

1.2 Others Product 2.1 Kites

2.2 Accessories

2.3 Boards Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Retail- The Kiteboarding Equipment Market experiences continuous growth due to increasing popularity of the sport. Key players include Naish, Cabrinha, and Slingshot. They offer a range of products such as kites, boards, and harnesses. Consumers seek durability, ease of use, and affordability. Brands invest in research and development to meet these demands. The market size is projected to expand at a steady rate, driven by rising participation and advancements in technology.

Research Analysis

The kiteboarding equipment market has experienced a significant increase in popularity due to the desire for adventure and leisure activities. This recreational activity involves the use of various equipment such as kites, boards, harnesses, and accessories. The kiteboard, a essential piece of equipment, comes in different materials like wood, plastic, and carbon fiber masts.

Boards also vary in material and design, with some manufacturers using wood and others opting for plastic or carbon fiber. The industry's production consumption analysis shows a steady growth trend, with import/export analysis indicating a global market. Expert analysis suggests that the market will continue to expand as more people seek new experiences and adrenaline rushes.

Market Research Overview

The Kiteboarding Equipment Market encompasses a range of products essential for the practice of kiteboarding. These include kites, boards, harnesses, control systems, and various accessories. Kites come in different sizes and shapes, designed for various wind conditions and rider abilities. Boards can be twintips, directionals, or foils, each catering to specific riding styles.

Harnesses provide riders with support and comfort, while control systems enable efficient kite handling. Accessories include wetsuits, impact vests, and repair kits. The market is driven by growing popularity of kiteboarding as a water sport and advancements in equipment technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Retail



Others

Product

Kites



Accessories



Boards

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

