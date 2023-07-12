Kiteboarding Equipment Market to grow by USD 260.97 million from 2022 to 2027 | Europe is expected to share 47% of the global market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiteboarding Equipment Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The kiteboarding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 260.97 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.75%. Europe is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth. One of the main reasons for the significant growth of the kiteboarding equipment market in Europe is the presence of several prominent brands such as F-ONE and Switch Kiteboarding, in the region. Furthermore, Europe is home to various popular destinations that offer kiteboarding for leisure purposes for tourists as well as professionals. Spain, Italy, Greece, and the Netherlands are some of the key countries in Europe with a growing popularity for kiteboarding. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2023-2027

Kiteboarding Equipment Market - Vendor Landscape

The kiteboarding equipment market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and trying to gain a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Kiteboarding Equipment Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The inclusion of kiteboarding at the Olympics boosts the market growth during the forecast period. There has been an increasing participation in kiteboarding globally over the last decade. Factors such as rising health consciousness and a need to maintain fitness and health are significantly contributing to the growth of alternative adventure sports such as kiteboarding. Several kiteboarding competitions are conducted globally, which has increased the participation of people from around the globe. One of the key kiteboarding events includes Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires in 2018. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing risk of accidents related to kiteboarding hinders market growth. The high degree of risk associated with kiteboarding is significantly hindering the participation of people in such sports, thereby impacting the market growth negatively. The main reason is that most of these participants, especially tourists, are pursuing kiteboarding as a recreational activity. As a result, they do not have the sufficient training or knowledge required for these sports. Hence, such factors increase the degree of risk, which in turn can lead to severe accidents. Thus, the above factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Product innovations that enhance end-user safety are a primary trend shaping the market. Several prominent vendors are innovating and launching associated products related to kiteboarding equipment that enhance the safety of users, such as bars, locks, harnesses, kites, and boards. For instance, one of the prominent companies has developed a Click-In function that is simple and easy to activate and reload. It also offers a flag out in almost all situations, thereby saving kiteboarders from severe accidents. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Company Profiles

The kiteboarding equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., Litewave Kiteboards, Motion Sports LLC, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, SHQ Boardsports, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, Slingshot Sports LLC, and Switch Kiteboarding.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Kiteboarding Equipment Market - Market Segmentation

The Kiteboarding Equipment Market is analyzed in terms of distribution channels by retail and others, product by kites, accessories, and boards, and geography by Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The market share growth by the retail segment is significant during the forecast period. The retail segment comprises specialty stores (including brand-owned retail stores) and online retail stores. One of the dominant segments in terms of revenue is the specialty store as it sells a range of sports equipment, including those for water sports. MACkite Boardsports Center, REAL Watersports, Jupiter Kiteboarding, and Versusshop are some of the prominent examples of these stores. As manufacturers and distributors operate their own retail outlets, it allows them to plan their budgets for marketing, advertising, promotions, brand building, training, and IT support effectively. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The fire pits market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,131.07 million. This fire pits market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (wood burning fire pits, gas fire pits, and others), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). An increase in outdoor living spaces for entertainment and relaxation is driving the market growth.

The gaming chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 212.95 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by price (mid-range, low-range, and high-range), type (table, hybrid, and platform), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa). The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are the key factor driving the global gaming chair market growth.

Kiteboarding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.8 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key countries US, Australia, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., Litewave Kiteboards, Motion Sports LLC, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, SHQ Boardsports, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, Slingshot Sports LLC, and Switch Kiteboarding Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global kiteboarding equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global kiteboarding equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Kites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Kites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Kites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Kites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Kites - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Boards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Boards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Boards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AXIS Foils

Exhibit 112: AXIS Foils - Overview



Exhibit 113: AXIS Foils - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AXIS Foils - Key offerings

12.4 Best Kiteboarding

Exhibit 115: Best Kiteboarding - Overview



Exhibit 116: Best Kiteboarding - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Best Kiteboarding - Key offerings

12.5 BOARDS and MORE GmbH

Exhibit 118: BOARDS and MORE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 119: BOARDS and MORE GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: BOARDS and MORE GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Cabrinhakites Inc.

Exhibit 121: Cabrinhakites Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cabrinhakites Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Cabrinhakites Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Crazy Fly s.r.o

Exhibit 124: Crazy Fly s.r.o - Overview



Exhibit 125: Crazy Fly s.r.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Crazy Fly s.r.o - Key offerings

12.8 Equipe Trading BV

Exhibit 127: Equipe Trading BV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Equipe Trading BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Equipe Trading BV - Key offerings

12.9 F ONE

Exhibit 130: F ONE - Overview



Exhibit 131: F ONE - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: F ONE - Key offerings

12.10 Go Foil Inc.

Exhibit 133: Go Foil Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Go Foil Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Go Foil Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc.

Exhibit 136: Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Litewave Kiteboards

Exhibit 139: Litewave Kiteboards - Overview



Exhibit 140: Litewave Kiteboards - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Litewave Kiteboards - Key offerings

12.13 Motion Sports LLC

Exhibit 142: Motion Sports LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Motion Sports LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Motion Sports LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Naish International

Exhibit 145: Naish International - Overview



Exhibit 146: Naish International - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Naish International - Key offerings

12.15 North Actionsports B.V.

Exhibit 148: North Actionsports B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 149: North Actionsports B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: North Actionsports B.V. - Key offerings

12.16 RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL

Exhibit 151: RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL - Overview



Exhibit 152: RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL - Key offerings

12.17 Switch Kiteboarding

Exhibit 154: Switch Kiteboarding - Overview



Exhibit 155: Switch Kiteboarding - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Switch Kiteboarding - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio