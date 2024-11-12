Kitepipe Launches AtomWatch v.2 with Enhanced Boomi Monitoring

AtomWatch v.2: Unveiling Enhanced Boomi JVM Monitoring for Deeper Insights, Improved Uptime, and Optimized Integration Performance

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers told us at the recent Boomi World conference that monitoring the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), a core part of the Boomi Enterprise Platform, is critical to their application integration and business process support needs. AtomWatch, available in the Datadog Marketplace , is now empowered with this new enhanced monitoring feature.

AtomWatch offers a comprehensive solution for real-time performance tracking of Boomi Atoms, Molecules, and Private Clouds. With AtomWatch, users gain deep insights into the health and efficiency of their Boomi integrations, enabling them to maintain smooth operations, prevent downtimes, and improve overall system performance The enhanced Boomi monitoring capability in Release 2 provides deeper insights into Boomi runtimes—specifically, through monitoring the JVM (Java Virtual Machine).

Revolutionizing Boomi Monitoring with JVM Insights

AtomWatch now utilizes a JMX (Java Management Extensions) connection on each node to track critical Boomi JVM metrics. This powerful upgrade enables users to monitor key runtime statistics, including Heap utilization and Thread management, while also offering the unique ability to track resource load at the process level. For the first time, Boomi users can diagnose node performance issues down to individual Boomi processes, providing them with the granularity needed to improve efficiency and avoid bottlenecks.

"AtomWatch v.2 takes Boomi performance monitoring to a new level by offering detailed insight into JVM metrics," said Chuck Cone, VP of Cloud Services at Kitepipe. "Our customers can now pinpoint resource-heavy processes and tackle performance challenges with confidence, resulting in smoother and more optimized Boomi integrations."

Enhanced Monitoring, Enhanced Value

AtomWatch v.2 goes beyond standard metrics monitoring. By giving users access to JVM data such as Heap, Threads, and individual process resource load, this release enables users to identify, diagnose, and resolve performance issues quickly. This enhanced visibility helps organizations maintain the stability of their Boomi environments and ensure peak performance across their integration landscape.

Key features of AtomWatch v.2 include:

Real-Time JVM Monitoring: Detailed visibility into Boomi Node performance through Heap and Thread monitoring.

Detailed visibility into Boomi Node performance through Heap and Thread monitoring. Process-Level Metrics: Track and analyze resource loads at the individual process level, allowing for targeted diagnostics.

Track and analyze resource loads at the individual process level, allowing for targeted diagnostics. Actionable Insights: Diagnose performance issues and optimize Boomi runtimes with unparalleled data precision.

About AtomWatch

AtomWatch is the industry's leading Boomi monitoring tool, offering a comprehensive solution for real-time performance tracking of Boomi Atoms, Molecules, and Private Clouds. With AtomWatch, users gain deep insights into the health and efficiency of their Boomi integrations, enabling them to maintain smooth operations, prevent downtimes, and improve overall system performance. AtomWatch can be downloaded from the Datadog Marketplace as a free 14-day trial. The ongoing business model is a simple per node, per month price. For more information, visit Kitepipe AtomWatch , or the Datadog Marketplace .

About Kitepipe

Kitepipe specializes in Boomi integration services, providing companies with expert solutions to optimize their cloud environments. As a Boomi Platinum Partner, Kitepipe helps organizations across industries deploy, monitor, and scale their Boomi implementations with ease. For more information, visit Kitepipe .

Press Contact: Chuck Cone, 844-232-2227, https://kitepipe.com/

