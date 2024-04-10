Kitepipe Sponsors Boomi World 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitepipe, a leading provider of expert Boomi development, hosting, and management services, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Boomi World 2024, where customer relationships are built, ideas are exchanged, and partnerships are forged. Hosted by Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, Boomi World 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 6-9, 2024 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver, Colorado. This year's premier event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators from around the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in AI, integration, and automation.

Boomi World 2024 will provide attendees the opportunity to experience the power of AI-driven connection. Boomi's customers and partners will discover how Boomi's intelligent integration and automation platform helps organizations tame IT complexity, drive radical innovation, and synchronize everything, everywhere.

The Kitepipe theme for Boomi 2024 is Design, Build, Monitor and Manage all things Boomi. We will be featured in a panel discussion, and host a breakout session on business drivers and solution architecture for fintech banking transformations, as an example of our many projects that utilize the full Boomi platform. Our Boomi Monitoring and Hosting services will be featured in our theater presentation on the exhibit floor.

And of course our highly skilled Consultants will be staffing our booth to meet and greet their favorite customers. Kitepipe customers should contact [email protected] for an invitation to Kitepipe's Customer Appreciation event.

Learn more about what's happening at Boomi World 2024.

Registration:

Registration is now open. Secure your spot at Boomi World 2024 by visiting https://boomi.com/boomiworld/homepage/.

To join the Boomi World 2024 conversation on X (Twitter), use #BoomiWorld.

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi's award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

About Kitepipe

Kitepipe is a Boomi Platinum Partner with an expert global team that exclusively works in Boomi delivering high-value projects. We provide full platform process development, a global 24/7 support experience and a Boomi hosting, monitoring, and management solution. We are Boomi experts in Design, Build, Monitor, and Manage.

