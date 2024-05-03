Kiterocket Expands Renewable Energy Expertise with Clean Energy Veteran Jessica Fishman

New hire to lead Kiterocket's renewable energy practice in growing climate tech sector

PHOENIX and SEATTLE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiterocket, a PR-forward communications agency for transformative, high growth companies, today announced it has tapped Jessica Fishman as Director for its Renewable Energy Practice. As the climate tech sector experiences exponential growth, Fishman will lead the agency's renewable energy client portfolio and continue its proven track record of advancing brands advancing the world.

"We work with companies and industries leading some of the biggest way-of-life transformations—a critical aspect of that is new energy solutions, and this is a growth sector for the agency as we help clients be at the forefront of critical conversations," said Kiterocket CEO Amanda Foley. "Jessica brings deep technical knowledge and broad marketing experience in renewables to our team. Just as important as her professional track record is her personal dedication; she is an expert that truly walks the walk when it comes to her climate commitment."

Fishman brings 20 years of experience as a strategic marketing leader, including a decade of renewable energy expertise to Kiterocket. Prior to joining Kiterocket, she worked at leading clean energy companies including Conergy and AlsoEnergy where she led marketing and communications departments. Fishman also spent nearly seven years as head of global public and media relations at SolarEdge where she built a highly effective and efficient public and media relations department during a high-growth period, which included three acquisitions and an IPO. The company ultimately emerged as an industry thought leader with a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

"Kiterocket is committed to representing brands that care about a sustainable future and representing leaders in the global energy transition," said Fishman. "I am excited to join the team and contribute my experience and knowledge to support the agency's current and future clients and raise awareness for how their technology is helping the world achieve critical climate goals."

From some of the world's largest brands to the most promising start-ups, Kiterocket provides a full array of integrated marketing services to advance renewable energy brands. Clients have included Nextracker, BayWa r.e., LONGi, Vivint Solar, PVEL, Mosaic, Enphase, Deepeex, Alaska Carbon Solutions, SunStyle and more. To learn more about Kiterocket's renewable energy practice and capabilities, visit the agency at www.kiterocket.com.

About Kiterocket

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, Kiterocket is a PR-forward communications agency for transformative, high growth companies. Focusing on market innovators within the technology, renewable energy, and sustainability sectors, Kiterocket's category expertise and purpose-driven marketing approach advances brands advancing the world. With offices in Phoenix and Seattle, and a growing remote team across the U.S., the agency's integrated services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design, and content production. www.kiterocket.com

