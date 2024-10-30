KITHER BIOTECH ANNOUNCES PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF KIT2014, A NOVEL INHALED PEPTIDE THERAPY FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS

Study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of KIT2014, an inhaled peptide therapy designed to enhance Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) function, act as a bronchodilator, and reduce inflammation

KIT2014 is being developed as a CFTR enhancer, acting as an add-on treatment to existing CFTR modulators, targeting improved lung function and reduced inflammation in Cystic Fibrosis patients

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kither Biotech, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, today announced the start of a Phase 1 clinical study of KIT2014, a novel inhaled peptide therapy for Cystic Fibrosis (CF). KIT2014 is designed as an add-on therapy to existing CFTR modulators and works by enhancing CFTR gating, promoting bronchodilation, and reducing inflammation through PDE3/4 inhibition.

"The initiation of this Phase 1 study marks a significant step forward for Kither Biotech and the CF community," said Dr. Dimitrios Goundis, CEO of Kither Biotech. "KIT2014 addresses mucus obstruction, chronic inflammation, and bronchoconstriction-three critical challenges that affect CF patients even with current CFTR modulators. We are excited to begin assessing the potential of KIT2014 to improve treatment outcomes."

About the KIT2014 Study

This Phase 1 double-blind, placebo-controlled study will primarily evaluate the safety and tolerability of single and multiple doses of KIT2014 in healthy adult volunteers, followed by an assessment of pharmacokinetics. For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06659757).

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a life-limiting genetic disease that affects approximately 130,000 people worldwide. It is caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, which lead to defective chloride ion transport across cell membranes, resulting in the buildup of thick, sticky mucus in the lungs. This mucus impairs mucociliary clearance, promotes chronic bacterial infections, and triggers persistent inflammation, leading to progressive lung damage.

Unmet Medical Need for KIT2014

Despite significant advances from CFTR modulators, many CF patients continue to experience persistent inflammation and recurring infections, severely impacting lung function and overall health. Neutrophil-driven inflammation, marked by elevated levels of neutrophil elastase, remains a major contributor to lung damage in CF patients. KIT2014 addresses these issues with an innovative solution that directly targets this inflammation, reduces neutrophil activation, and provides an additional therapeutic benefit that complements existing CF treatments. KIT2014 has the potential to improve significantly long-term outcomes for CF patients.

Mechanism of Action of KIT2014

KIT2014 is a peptide-based therapy designed to target these fundamental issues by acting on multiple pathways in CF lung disease. Delivered through inhalation, it allows direct targeting of the lungs. By inhibiting phosphodiesterase 3/4 (PDE3/4), it elevates cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) levels. In bronchial epithelial cells, this mechanism enhances CFTR gating and improves chloride ion transport, while in airway smooth muscle cells, it acts as a bronchodilator. Additionally, KIT2014 reduces neutrophil-driven inflammation through PDE3/4 inhibition. Together, these mechanisms position KIT2014 as a promising add-on to existing CFTR modulator therapies.

About Kither Biotech

Kither Biotech is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. Kither Biotech's lead program, KIT2014, is an innovative inhaled peptide therapy aimed at enhancing CFTR function, providing bronchodilation, and reducing inflammation in CF patients. By targeting multiple pathways in CF lung disease, Kither Biotech is committed to addressing unmet medical needs and improving the quality of life for patients suffering from severe respiratory conditions. The company has successfully raised $26 million to date from investors including Claris Ventures, 2Invest, 3B Future Health, CDP Venture Capital, Italian Angels for Growth, Club degli Investitori, Ersel and ACE Venture. For more information, please visit www.kitherbiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

