KitKat launches a 24/7 Teams meeting so that you can get your break

Fake your way to a work break with KitKat's Teams call.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We can handle the long days at the office, the crazy deadlines and all-round hustle culture, as long we get our breaks too. Right?! But let's face it, these days, we don't even get those anymore. Not really, not uninterrupted.

Since KitKat is the champion of breaks, it's time to intervene.

KitKat launches a 24/7 Teams meeting that gives you a break KitKat launches a 24/7 Teams meeting that gives you a break

What better to way to hack the corporate system than with the one platform that makes us all look like we're working? A Call, is the unexpected yet only way to a well-deserved break.

With KitKat's latest 24/7 teams call, employees can block their calendars anytime they need a quick reset. After all, nothing quite says "do not disturb" like a perfectly boring-looking presentation, and that "I am on a call' gesture.

So, when you join the call, everything looks exactly as it should. A screen is shared. Charts are moving. Slides feel important. You're very clearly "busy" and no one suspects a thing.

The whole experience mirrors the structure of a real meeting just enough to pass as one.

Deniz Yamanel, BEO, Nestlé Confectionery MENA, added:

"This is about protecting those short breaks that help people come back feeling better. KitKat has always believed in better breaks. All we did was schedule it anytime an employee needs it."

Bana Salah, Creative Director at Publicis Middle East, said:

"No break ever goes uninterrupted – trust me, I would know. But the moment you point to your headphones and mouth 'I'm on a call,' everyone backs off. So, we thought, what if the break was the call?"

Just goes to show, the only way to stop working is to look like you're still working.

So... Have a break, have a meeting.

Meeting link: nes.tl/Kitkatworkinprogress

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876086/KitKat.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876087/KitKat_Meeting_Deck.jpg

SOURCE KitKat