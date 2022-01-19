Kitman Labs Introduces The Intelligence Platform to Accelerate Sports Industry Transformation Surrounding Data and Intelligence

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitman Labs, the sports technology and analytics company setting a new industry standard for how elite sports organizations use data, today launched The Intelligence Platform (iP) a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary platform that unites teams and departments around shared intelligence. The Intelligence Platform delivers an operating system for sports organizations around the world, designed to increase performance, support high-return recruiting strategies, produce more high quality talent, and enhance athlete health and safety. The latest innovation from Kitman Labs comes on the heels of the recent close of a $52M Series C funding round.

Across the global sports industry, new challenges have been created by skyrocketing volumes of data - signaled by an expected 9,000% increase in data being collected on each player by 2025. Sports teams and leagues have historically relied on collecting and visualizing data for individual departments and not applying advanced analytics to find meaningful insights and maximize returns. Enhanced competition and new business expectations require new technology innovations like the Intelligence Platform to modernize and improve team processes. This need has been further exacerbated by COVID-19, which has created spikes in unavailable players, canceled games, and subsequent compressed schedules.

"We have the largest network of elite sports organizations, which puts us in a unique position to quickly pinpoint trends, global challenges, and emerging requirements, " said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO, Kitman Labs. "The industry is at a clear inflection point and is accelerating the adoption of collaborative, intelligence-informed business processes that have transformed other industries. With the financial stakes in sports higher than ever, organizations consistently tell us they have outgrown the first generation of data management solutions like Athlete Management Systems and Electronic Medical Record systems. The Intelligence Platform sets a new industry standard for how sport organizations use technology to operate and achieve competitive advantage."

The Intelligence Platform comes to life as a proprietary platform for each team or league, configured by an in-house team of Performance Experts to support that specific organization's proprietary data, proprietary talent strategies, culture, style of play, and how athletes are managed. The Intelligence Platform boasts new data, analytics, communication, and collaboration innovations -- from data science to data optimization to visualizations -- that empower teams to consolidate data from across the organization and generate intelligence used for high-impact collaboration, decision-making and continuous improvement.

General managers, scouts, coaches, high performance staff, and medical staff use the Intelligence Platform - a team-specific operating system - to align around common goals and strategies, execute as one team, and continuously learn and improve, ultimately leading to accelerated success and competitive advantage. It offers new levels of flexibility and configurability, allowing teams to evolve the platform as they evolve.

"Technology should push teams forward and allow them to do more, not hold them back," continued Smith. "We have invested millions of dollars and increased our pace of innovation in the platform to support the new industry requirements. And we won't stop here. Our customers can have confidence they can grow with us in three, five, and 10 years."

The introduction of the Intelligence Platform builds upon Kitman Labs' recent announcement of the successful close of a $52M Series C funding round, led by Guggenheim Investments (on behalf of certain of its managed accounts), a global asset investment and advisory firm with more than $259 billion* in assets under management. It also follows two strategic acquisitions of The Sports Office and Presagia Sports, both made in the last two years. The combined companies represent the industry's largest network of elite and youth organizations (700+) and created the industry's largest dataset of talent, performance, and medical data for all stages of the athlete lifecycle.

About Kitman Labs

Kitman Labs is the Intelligence Platform provider for elite sports teams and military organizations. Founded in 2012 with the vision to fundamentally change how the performance industry uses data to power performance, health, development, and talent strategy, Kitman Labs has consistently set the standard for innovation, data integration, design, and analytics. With over 100 Performance Experts with backgrounds in coaching, medical, sports science, and data science, Kitman Labs provides unparalleled expertise and support. Over 700 elite teams across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NCAA, English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A Bundesliga, Pro14, Premiership Rugby, and Japan's Top League use the company's platform. The company has a presence in the United States, Ireland, United Kingdom, Central Europe, Australia and Japan. For more information visit: https://www.kitmanlabs.com/ .

SOURCE Kitman Labs