Kitman Labs Secures Investment from Sony Innovation Fund

MENLO PARK, Calif. and DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitman Labs, the provider of Performance Intelligence Solutions to elite sports teams around the globe, today announced an investment from the Sony Innovation Fund, Sony's corporate venture fund. The investment caps an overall raise and addition of world-class strategic investors over the last 12 months which will fuel the company's growth and roadmap.

"Kitman Labs is at the nexus of artificial intelligence, sports science, and human performance. Their unique approach to technology and the customer experience has set a new standard in the elite, college, and youth sports markets," said Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Officer, Sony Innovation Fund. "We love to work with companies that embrace the spirit of innovation, and are thrilled that this investment marks our entrance into the dynamic field of sports tech. We look forward to supporting Kitman during their next phase of growth."

Growth in 2019 stemmed from the launch of its state-of-the-art Performance Intelligence Platform - the industry's most advanced, analytics-powered performance solution. As a continuation of it's growth strategy, the company recently announced global expansion plans and the acquisition of The Sports Office.

"2019 was an exceptional year for us on all fronts and we are ready to kick off our 2020 growth and innovation plans with the acquisition of The Sports Office and what is now the most powerful network of elite sports and youth development teams," said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of Kitman Labs. "As an industry, we are just now scratching the surface of what analytics combined with real-time decision making tools can uncover to maximize human performance. With a partner like Sony and their portfolio of amazing technology companies, we can execute our vision even more rapidly."

About Kitman Labs

Kitman Labs is the leader in performance intelligence solutions for elite sports teams. Founded in 2012 with the vision to fundamentally change how the sports industry uses data to increase athlete availability and on-field success, Kitman Labs has consistently set the standard for performance and injury analytics. With over 200 years of performance, medical sports science, and data science expertise, Kitman Labs delivers immediate and ongoing performance and business results. Kitman Labs powers over 150 elite teams across the NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC, NCAA, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Pro14, Premiership Rugby, NRL, Chinese Super League and more. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Dublin, and Sydney.

More information here: https://www.kitmanlabs.com

About Sony Innovation Fund

Established in July 2016 by Sony Corporation, Sony Innovation Fund engages with pioneering startups to help fuel the development of disruptive technologies and launch new businesses. In addition to investment, Sony Innovation Fund closely collaborates with the startups in which it invests, connecting them with businesses throughout Sony and its worldwide network of partners, providing guidance and advice, and collaborating with them to help achieve common success.

Learn more at: www.sonyinnovationfund.com

