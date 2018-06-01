KitSplit, the Camera Rental Marketplace, Announces the Most Affordable Instant Camera Gear Rental Insurance

The KitSplit Instant Insurance program, slated for launch in June 2018, includes comprehensive gold standard coverage for gear over $10,000 in value, with premiums starting at $125 for short term insurance—by far the lowest rates in the industry. (For gear under $10,000, KitSplit provides an instant damage waiver program starting at $5). The system is fully automated, enabling KitSplit renters to purchase insurance instantly. Premiums are quoted based on the value of the gear rented and the length of the rental. Renters can purchase insurance for as little as one day or as long as a full year of coverage. Coverage is bound instantly and available 24/7.

KitSplit's proprietary 40 point risk vetting system ensures that only trustworthy professionals will have access to the insurance program, which reduces risk and costs. That combined with the scale of KitSplit's community means that Heffernan Insurance Group was able to develop the lowest premium rates available for cameras and production gear rentals.

"The KitSplit Instant Insurance program is a major step towards our mission of enabling all visual content creators to access world-class gear and services," said Lisbeth Kaufman, KitSplit CEO and CoFounder.

"Heffernan Insurance Brokers is very excited to team up with KitSplit," said John A. DeFazio, CPCU ARM SVP & Practice Leader. "Our program offers visual creators a new and efficient way to deal with insurance so that they can focus on what they do best!"

The KitSplit Instant Insurance program is underwritten by One Beacon, a leading specialty insurance carrier. A subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation. OneBeacon Insurance Group is rated A by A.M. Best.

