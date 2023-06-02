Kittch and Qualcomm Collaborate to Reimagine the Culinary Experience at Augmented World Expo

Keynote address unveils the future of cooking with AR glasses

World renowned Chef Ming Tsai demonstrates

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kittch, the leading innovator in culinary experiences and technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Qualcomm to revolutionize the way we cook. Together, Kittch, named one of 2023's Most Innovative Companies in the world by Fast Company, and Qualcomm are pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation at this year's Augmented World Expo (AWE).

Through an inspiring collaboration with technical design company Trigger, Kittch and Qualcomm have seamlessly integrated cutting-edge technology into the culinary journey, creating extraordinary hands-free experiences for users. Utilizing AR glasses and advanced features such as gesture and eye tracking, individuals can now effortlessly follow interactive videos and recipes, set timers, and even order ingredients without needing to physically touch their phones while cooking.

"In pursuit of our vision at Kittch to help consumers rediscover the joy and creativity they can experience in the kitchen, we are thrilled to partner with Qualcomm to unveil the future of cooking at AWE," said Brian Bedol, CEO and co-founder of Kittch. "Our mission at Kittch is to transform the cooking experience, and through this collaboration, we are able to deliver a seamless and immersive environment for home cooks. By harnessing the power of augmented reality and Qualcomm's cutting-edge solutions, we are turning cooking from a frustrating chore into a delightful and joyful experience."

"At Kittch, we are at the forefront of culinary innovation, and our collaboration with Qualcomm marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine cooking experiences," said Kalpana Berman, Chief Product Officer of Kittch. "By using Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces to seamlessly build and integrate AR experiences, we are empowering home cooks with a groundbreaking culinary toolset. Our aim is to provide users with an unparalleled level of interactivity and convenience throughout their culinary journey - from planning what to make to cooking in the kitchen."

Patrick Costello, a senior executive at Qualcomm, also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Kittch in showcasing the potential of our advanced technology solutions in the realm of cooking. This collaboration demonstrates the transformative impact that augmented reality can have on everyday activities. By integrating cutting-edge technology with culinary expertise, we are enabling a new era of interactive and enjoyable cooking experiences."

The culinary journey on Kittch begins with browsing recipes on the mobile app. With a simple click of a button, users can seamlessly transition to AR mode, immersing themselves in an interactive experience where they can follow Ming Tsai's expert guidance and explore the recipe in a captivating augmented reality environment.

Visitors to Qualcomm's booth at AWE will have the opportunity to witness the future of cooking firsthand.

About Kittch

Kittch is a leading innovator in culinary experiences and technology, dedicated to enhancing the way individuals and families cook. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, including augmented reality and advanced hardware, Kittch streamlines the cooking process and provides users with an immersive culinary journey. From livestreaming to interactive experiences in the kitchen, Kittch transforms cooking into an enjoyable and engaging adventure.

