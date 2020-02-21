Kitten Planet Wins German Design Award 2020 for Brush Monster

The GDA was founded in 1969 by the German Design Council and is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. With a tradition over 50 years long, only products/works invited by the hosting institution are considered, in addition to the requirement for entrants to have prior award. Such stringent regulations have resulted in the GDA gaining a reputation as the "championship" level of international design awards competitions.

Kitten Planet is a digital dental care startup whose most representative product is Brush Monster, an educational AR (augmented reality) smart toothbrush. Brush Monster links an exclusively-designed electric toothbrush with a smartphone application.

When a child brushes his or her teeth while using the smartphone as a mirror, the screen displays a reflection of the child's face. By analyzing the locations of the user's teeth and AR technology, Brush Monster shows the child how to properly brush his or her teeth. It not only encourages children, through game-like elements, to think brushing their teeth is fun but also informs the child which teeth were brushed well and which ones require more work.

Choi Jongho, Kitten Planet CEO, said, "Given that AR is still not widely applied in an everyday setting, we are honored that Brush Monster's innovative AR-based user experience has received such a prestigious award. We will be engaging in more business endeavors in the dental care sector that apply a variety of digital technologies, including AR, AI and IoT."

This year Kitten Planet will expand its business model by licensing its independently-developed services and technologies to other companies. The company is also scheduled to launch an oral health management service for adults and will be featuring AR technologies that are both preventative on an individual basis and can be used by dental clinics.

For more detailed information on Kitten Planet, visit www.brushmon.com/english.html.

About Kitten Planet

Kitten Planet (www.brushmon.com/english.html) is an offshoot of Samsung Electronics and was founded in April 2017. Since its launch in April 2018, Brush Monster, Kitten Planet's oral health management service, has ranked first in tooth brushing applications and children's electric toothbrushes. It is now exported to 12 countries. In December 2018, Kitten Planet collaborated with a Korean insurance company to release a children's dental insurance package to promote health. As of 2019, Kitten Planet has sold more than KRW 1 billion in product to 100,000 persons.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

