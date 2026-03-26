NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kittenish, the fashion brand founded by platinum-selling artist and entrepreneur Jessie James Decker, today announced a major brand relaunch and strategic partnership with global apparel company Topson Downs, marking a significant evolution from a direct-to-consumer label to scalable contemporary fashion brand.

Kittenish Announces Strategic Relaunch and Partnership with Topson Downs, Set to Debut a new Collection and Wholesale Expansion

Advancing its multi-channel growth strategy, Kittenish will debut its newest collection on Kittenish.com, followed by a launch on Nordstrom.com later this month. This rollout marks the brand's first simultaneous release across a major retail partner and its own digital flagship, serving as a precursor to broader distribution planned for Fall 2026.

"Kittenish was created over a decade ago during a very different chapter of my life," said Jessie James Decker. "As I've grown, I've become more focused and confident in my style—and I wanted the brand to reflect that. This relaunch is about being intentional, more elevated, and building something that truly represents where I am today."

A Strategic Growth Partnership

Kittenish will leverage the operational expertise of Topson Downs, a premier apparel manufacturer with over 50 years of industry leadership. This partnership provides the infrastructure necessary to accelerate Kittenish's expansion into broader markets. Topson Downs, known for scaling contemporary brands like AFRM , will oversee design, production, and omnichannel sales and distribution for the brand.

"Kittenish has a strong foundation and a highly engaged customer base," said Daniel Abramovitch, President of Topson Downs. "Our goal is to build on that momentum by refining the product, strengthening the supply chain, and expanding distribution across key retail channels. We see significant opportunity to grow the brand's presence in today's omnichannel landscape."

A Refined Product and Brand Direction

The relaunch introduces a more focused and elevated collection rooted in Decker's signature Nashville-inspired style, with an emphasis on improved fit, fabrication, and consistency. The brand has streamlined its assortment to deliver cohesive, trend-forward pieces designed for longevity and repeat wear.

"Previously, we were trying to be everything to everyone," Decker added. "Now, the collection is more edited and aligned with my personal style—confident, feminine, and effortless."

About Kittenish

Founded by Jessie James Decker, Kittenish is a contemporary women's fashion brand rooted in confidence, femininity, and community. Since its launch, the brand has built a loyal direct-to-consumer following and is now entering its next phase of growth through strategic retail expansion and product evolution.

About Topson Downs

Topson Downs is a global apparel company with over five decades of experience in design, sourcing, and brand development. The company partners with leading retailers and sells directly to consumers through its own channels, delivering high-quality, trend-driven collections across multiple categories, with a strong focus on scalable growth and omnichannel distribution strategy.

For more information, visit Kittenish.com or Topsondowns.com.

SOURCE Topson Downs