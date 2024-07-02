Kittle Property Group Brings Affordable Workforce Housing to Hoosiers

WHITESTOWN, Ind., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortage of affordable workforce housing for those in the workforce, as well as other demographics, has long been a challenge across the nation. However, a new report released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) and Prosperity Indiana shows that Indiana falls behind the regional average for other Midwest states in the number of rental homes for renters in the workforce. In fact, the shortage of affordable workforce housing and the severe housing cost burden is statewide and can be found in all 92 counties.

The fact is, affordable workforce housing and a healthy economy go hand in hand. The U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget estimates that the shortage of affordable workforce housing costs the American economy as estimate $2 trillion each year. High housing costs lower disposable income, lower employer retention as employees leave to seek higher wages and reduce educational opportunities as income is spent on housing rather than schooling.

Companies like Kittle Property Group, Inc. are addressing the affordable workforce housing shortage by developing new apartment communities. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Kittle Property Group operates across 16 states, focusing on providing affordable housing solutions. A prime example of their efforts is Meadows on Main in Whitestown, Indiana, which supports workforce housing in this rapidly growing area. Whitestown's population surged from under 3,000 in 2010 to nearly 12,000 in 2022, driven by the influx of distribution and manufacturing facilities, including Amazon and Coca-Cola.

Whitestown's rapid growth outpaced its affordable workforce housing supply, making it challenging for the expanding workforce to find homes within the community. Meadows on Main addresses this need by adding 264 apartment homes to the area. Residents enjoy amenities such as a community clubhouse, pool, outdoor entertainment area, playground, and more. Additionally, the community is pet-friendly, welcoming residents' four-legged family members.

Living in Meadows on Main ensures residents have affordable workforce housing, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of life such as raising children, advancing their careers, and improving their health. This contributes to a healthier community and a more robust economy both now and in the future.

