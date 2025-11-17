Kittle Property Group Selects Builders Patch's AI Platform to Streamline Affordable Housing Development and Operations

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic partnership brings Builders Patch's AI-powered multifamily operating system to one of the nation's leading affordable housing developers, introducing next-generation tools to improve speed, transparency, and collaboration in housing finance.

Kittle Property Group and Builders Patch

Builders Patch , the premier AI-powered data and deal management platform for affordable and multifamily housing, announced that Kittle Property Group , one of the nation's largest affordable housing developers, has selected Builders Patch after extensive due diligence to help streamline workflows and enhance efficiency across its development and asset management operations.

Builders Patch serves as an embedded AI platform and multifamily operating system designed to accelerate the financing, development, and management of affordable housing. By digitizing the entire deal lifecycle, from application and underwriting to closing and asset management, the platform enables faster, data-driven decision-making and seamless collaboration across partners.

"We were looking for technology that could enhance efficiency and collaboration across our operations," said Jeff Kittle, President and CEO of Kittle Property Group. "Builders Patch is defining what AI and data-driven deal management can do for affordable housing, and we're excited to partner with them."

The partnership reflects a growing industry shift toward digital transformation and responsible AI adoption in housing finance. Builders Patch's embedded AI and data automation tools help organizations eliminate manual bottlenecks, reduce redundant reviews, and centralize information across complex housing deals, allowing teams to focus more on mission-critical work.

"This partnership reflects the collaboration our industry needs to move faster and work smarter," said Kanan Ajmera, Founder and CEO of Builders Patch. "Kittle Property Group's leadership and vision align with our goal to create an ecosystem where data and technology drive affordable housing forward."

Kittle Property Group develops, constructs, and manages affordable and workforce housing across the United States, with over 20,000 apartment homes in its portfolio. The partnership with Builders Patch will support the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering quality housing through smarter technology and date-driven operations.

About Builders Patch

Builders Patch is an AI-powered data and deal management platform built to modernize the financing and delivery of affordable and multifamily housing. The platform connects developers, lenders, syndicators, and housing agencies through one centralized operating system, streamlining underwriting, closing, and compliance across the deal lifecycle. Learn more at builderspatch.com .

About Kittle Property Group

With roots going back to 1948, Kittle Property Group is a national leader in bringing together community, financial and government partners with innovative plans to develop, construct and manage quality, affordable and market-rate multi-family apartment homes that serve as a catalyst to local economies by sustaining families, neighborhoods and businesses. Kittle Property Group owns and manages more than 18,000 apartment homes, providing homes to 30,000 family members in 16 states, and invested capital of more than $3 billion.

