KittyHawk Acquires Exit Ventures; Paul Burgon Joins as Partner to Lead Energy & Climate Investments

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KittyHawk, a technology investment firm dedicated to supporting innovative seed to late-stage pre-IPO companies, today announced the acquisition of Exit Ventures, an early-stage venture firm focused on energy, AI infrastructure, and sustainable materials. As part of the transaction, Exit Ventures' founder Paul Burgon will join KittyHawk as a Partner, bringing more than 30 years of investment and operating leadership to accelerate the growth of KittyHawk's Frontier funds.

The acquisition strengthens KittyHawk's position as a leader in frontier technology investing by expanding its reach into energy and climate innovation. By integrating Exit Ventures with KittyHawk's existing Frontier funds, the firm is enhancing opportunities for strategic exits and deepening its corporate investor network.

"The acquisition of Exit Ventures brings a highly complementary portfolio of energy, climate, and AI infrastructure companies and relationships that will immediately strengthen KittyHawk's platform," said Will Weisman, Founder and Managing Partner of KittyHawk. "By combining our firms, we're expanding our reach into some of the most critical frontier markets. Paul's proven ability to create strategic exits and his unmatched network of corporate and strategic investors will be invaluable in accelerating outcomes for both our new and existing founders and investors. This combination positions KittyHawk at the forefront of next-generation energy and climate innovation."

Paul Burgon has led nearly 100 M&A and corporate venture capital investments and exits worth over $3 billion. He co-created the Danaher acquisition and corporate venture system, recognized as one of the most successful in the U.S. His career spans senior leadership roles at Danaher, Steel Partners, and SWK Holdings, as well as serving as CEO of a climate tech startup that achieved a successful exit. Through Exit Ventures, Paul built a track record of advancing energy and sustainable technologies, often in partnership with corporate co-investors.

"I am honored to join KittyHawk and look forward to collaborating with this amazing team," said Paul Burgon. "I was drawn to KittyHawk's commitment to highly disruptive technologies that address critical global issues and massive markets. I'm especially excited to bring the Exit Ventures portfolio into KittyHawk, where these companies will benefit from the firm's global platform and resources. Together, we can accelerate commercialization of critical technologies, create meaningful liquidity for founders and investors, and drive real impact."

KittyHawk is a global investment firm focused on leading-edge companies from seed stage to pre-IPO. Through its Frontier and Secondaries strategies, the firm partners with mission-driven entrepreneurs to build transformative organizations. Headquartered in Los Angeles, KittyHawk has a presence in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Austin, New York, London, the UAE, Riyadh, and Australia.

