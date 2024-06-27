KittyHawk Welcomes New Partner Alexandra Peterson

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KittyHawk, a technology investment firm dedicated to supporting innovative seed to late-stage pre-IPO companies, is excited to announce that Alexandra Peterson has joined the firm as a Partner. Alexandra's extensive experience and skills will be pivotal in advancing KittyHawk's new secondaries fund.

KittyHawk, founded by Will Weisman in 2015, is committed to empowering extraordinary entrepreneurs to build transformative organizations. The firm operates two primary strategies:

Alexandra Peterson - Partner, KittyHawk Ventures

KittyHawk Frontier: Focuses on seed-stage investments in frontier technologies, including AI, Quantum, Aerospace, Healthcare, Longevity, Climate, and Web 3.

KittyHawk Secondaries: Invests in leading late-stage pre-IPO companies in areas such as SaaS, eCommerce, AI, Robotics, BioTech, Healthcare, CyberSecurity, Financial Services, and Aerospace, among others. The firm leverages a partnership with Nasdaq Private Market™ to source opportunities and create liquidity for employees. Alexandra will lead the firm's efforts in this emerging area.

Alexandra brings to KittyHawk a robust background comprising over 17 years in significant investment and operating roles. Among her work, she co-founded a leading ESG advisory, analytics and reporting firm that worked alongside some of the largest alternative fund managers, family offices and Fortune 100s. Alexandra has been listed on Forbes' 30 under 30 and the Wall Street Journal's Women of Note and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Today Alexandra serves on numerous advisory boards, including Rockefeller Capital Management.

"We are delighted to welcome Alexandra to KittyHawk," said Will Weisman, Founder and Managing Partner. "Her expertise in finance, operations, and impact, along with her extraordinary network, will be invaluable as we strive to build one of the world's leading technology investment firms. Alexandra is our first outside partner-level hire, which says a lot about what we think about her and the significant contributions she's going to make as we build KittyHawk Secondaries."

Alexandra shared her enthusiasm: "I am honored to join KittyHawk and look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team. I was drawn to KittyHawk's commitment to pioneering technologies and addressing critical global issues. Together, we can drive meaningful change and support the next generation of innovators, while providing meaningful liquidity through KittyHawk Secondaries."

For more information about KittyHawk, please visit www.kittyhawk.vc or contact [email protected].

About KittyHawk:

KittyHawk is an investment firm focused on leading-edge seed to late-stage pre-IPO companies. The firm supports mission-driven entrepreneurs in their quest to build world-changing organizations through its two primary strategies: KittyHawk Frontier and KittyHawk Secondaries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, KittyHawk has a global team that spends their time in the San Francisco Bay Area, London, UAE, Riyadh and New Jersey.

