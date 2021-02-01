Kitty's Co. Names Tara Cauchi Chief Creative Officer

TORONTO, Feb.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitty's Co. announces the promotion of Tara Cauchi to Chief Creative Officer. She will oversee creative for the more than four billion ad impressions Kitty's delivers annually.

Before joining Kitty's, Cauchi served as creative director at Spin Master , a global children's entertainment company; directed brand strategy at BlaBlaCar , a long distance ride-sharing platform that operates in 22 countries; and was senior creative at Sky , Europe's leading telecom company.

Tara Cauchi named Chief Creative Officer of Kitty's Co., Canada's leading Premium Facebook agency

"Tara brings rare talent to the creative challenges our clients and demanding iterative cycle require," says CEO Demetrius Michael. "And with an expanding roster of global clients, we are thrilled to add someone with Tara's deep international experience to our team."

"I'm delighted to be taking this position at such an exciting point in Kitty's growth and to be working with a talented team that continually iterates on every creative variable based on the data from Kitty's proprietary Success Tracker™. There's no better feeling than when we beat our last success," Cauchi says.

Creative can lift performance in the Facebook auction by up to 200%

"Our growth hacking method massively iterates ad creative and copy to uncover deep customer attributes that other firms can't identify. That enables us to convert viewers at a significant rate," Michael explains.

"Recently, for example, the graphics in one concept Tara's team put together made an ad's performance shoot off the charts. We kept iterating, and a week later, we doubled that result.

"Leveraging creative enables Kitty's to grow customer acquisition channels while reducing clients' costs by as much as 47%. And tapping strong creative will be increasingly important to ad performance in the shifting landscape of technology and privacy changes."

About Kitty's Co.

Founded in 2015 in Toronto, Kitty's Co. leverages Demetrius Michael's early growth hacking work for the estate of Tupac Shakur and e-commerce platform Shopify , where he helped grow customers from approximately 50K to 250K.

Kitty's Co. has enjoyed 100% year over year growth, helping enterprises and high-growth middle market firms in technology, healthcare, fashion, consumer goods and services, real estate and education grow customer acquisition channels while reducing costs by up to 47%.

Learn more at Kittys.co .

CONTACT

Betsy Jones

[email protected]

+1 615 542.1396

SOURCE Kitty's Co.